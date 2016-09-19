Re-sit ruled out for shocking maths exam

Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

A re-sit of a controversial maths exam which left some pupils in tears is already off the table, the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) says.

Labour's education spokesman Chris Hipkins said on Monday morning a nationwide re-sit was something NZQA "may need to consider" after NCEA level 1 exam which left pupils and teachers "shell shocked".

However a spokeswoman for NZQA said there were no plans in place to initiate a reassessment exercise.

Teachers had been told more problem solving would be included in the exams. Can you answer this question from the test?

"Early indications from the benchmarking exercise indicate that students have responded as expected to the questions," she said.

"We will follow our usual processes to review the assessment task itself and any necessary amendments to next years assessment."



The exam was developed by "an expert team of six writers and critiquers who have a breadth of mathematics knowledge and assessment experience," the spokeswoman said.

A question from the exam.

Try the exam questions here and here, confirmed by Maths NZ and NZGrapher

When asked who the experts were, NZQA's spokeswoman replied: "This year's MCAT [Mathematics Common Assessment Task] was developed by a group that includes current and former Heads of Department in secondary schools.

"NZQA does not release the names of individual contractors and it would be inappropriate to do so."

CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ Maths teachers are "horrified" at NCEA level 1 exams set by the NZ Qualifications Authority.

The exam was critiqued by four current secondary school teachers of NCEA Level 1 maths and higher, she said.



The benchmarking process would be completed this week and schools would be advised of the release of the first marking schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

PLEASE EXPLAIN

Hipkins said NZQA had some questions to answer over the exam.

"Exams are exams and they are designed to test kids, but this is something [NZQA] will need to explain."

The level of outcry on the exam pointed to a wider problem, he said.

"I'm really worried that the push to get kids achieving the standard National has set... is putting kids under enormous amounts of pressure."

The Government's target was that 85 per cent of 18-year-olds would achieve NCEA Level 2, or the equivalent, in 2017.

"It just shows how worried kids are getting about NCEA," Hipkins said.

Education Minister Hekia Parata declined to comment on whether the exam was a concern, and would not say whether she would be making any recommendations to NZQA.

"We are going to leave it to NZQA," Parata's media spokeswoman said.

"It's not really a matter for the minister but she is expecting to receive some information from NZQA about this."

EXAM QUESTIONS SURPRISE TEACHERS

Aoraki Maths Association president Steve Ross said the exam's content hadn't been expected.

He had spoken to one woman whose daughter was in tears after the exam.

"I think there will be quite a few who would have been very upset by it, who had done a lot of work. This came out and they haven't really been able to get into it at all," Ross said.

"Students were shocked by the content of the paper. I think it would be fair to say that most teachers were very surprised by the way the questions were worded. Certainly it wasn't expected."

One of the ways schools had used the MCAT exams previously was as a guide to which students would be able to handle Year 12 maths.

But last week's exam wouldn't give an indication of students' algebra skills.

"It was very much into problem solving using algebra, which in an ideal world they would be able to use, but what we really want is to see what their algebra skills are like."

Before preparing a response to the exam, the Aoraki Maths Association was waiting for the marking schedule to come out, which could be late this week at the earliest.

That would show whether students had a realistic chance of achieving a good mark in the exam.

POORLY SET

Margaret Priest, head of maths at Wellington Girls' College said the exam was poorly set and required a high level of literacy.

"We're teaching maths here, not literacy," she said.

"We had girls crying ... we were just shell shocked by it."

Teachers had been told more problem solving would be included in the exams, and last year there had been some more.

"This year had so much problem solving we almost lost the skill," Priest said.

"You can have some problem solving in algebra but ... you have to have basic skills as well."

There had also been a lack of consultation and notification about how the paper was going to be changed, and a lack of resources, she said.

The Wellington Mathematics Association would be holding a meeting at her school later on Monday to decide how it would respond to NZQA, which set the exams.

The exams were students' first experience of external NCEA assessments.

Wellington Girls' students were tough, resilient and well prepared but they were now disillusioned when the aim was to encourage students to take maths and science.

"This is so off-putting," Priest said.

"Just about any maths teacher could have set a fairer paper."

The paper had been more a test of what students didn't know than of what they did know.

"It smacks to me of somebody trying to be too clever for words and putting a little twist in as many places as they can."

Teachers were "horrified" by the exam. NZQA had "gone a step too far".

"Nothing will make up for the upset this has caused students and teachers."

Similar exams were held on Tuesday and Thursday last week with schools choosing in advance which one of the days their students would sit the exam on.

Jake Wills, a maths teacher who also runs the MathsNZ and NZGrapher websites, said the paper was for NCEA level 1 students but several questions were set at a level 2 standard.

Several questions were also particularly poorly worded, he said.

Some students had opened the paper and found it so difficult they ended up not answering anything, Wills said.

That meant that if NZQA scaled up the results, it might be able to get the right number of students in each category for marks, but the right students would not necessarily be getting those marks.

Probably the biggest issue for many students was that it was their first external exam.

"All these students doing exams for the very first time have been exposed to this," Wills said.

"They going to be going into the end of year exams thinking they're all going to be this hard."

Many students would now be expecting to fail.

