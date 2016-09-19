Harder test means more relaxed marking

Professor says students shouldn't worry about controversial maths test

Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

Students stumped by a controversial high school maths paper don't need to worry about it affecting their achievement record, an academic says.

Alex James, Assistant Professor in Mathematics at the University of Canterbury, said there would be more relaxed marking of the exam, and students who struggled would have their results scaled.

She said exam writing is an "art form" and it's impossible to write a question at precisely the same difficulty level each year.

CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ Maths teachers have been "horrified" at NCEA level 1 exams set by the NZ Qualifications Authority.

"We are not trying to trip up students. By accident there is a harder question. It's life, it's human, it happens," she said.

Grade score marking for National Certificate of Educational Achievement external exams would include aggregating the scores from questions in the exam and then 'cutting' the scores.

This means a student's exam is given a raw number mark based on what they achieved for each individual question in the exam. Examiners compare a large number of papers to come up with a range of numbers that correspond to an excellence, merit, achieved, or not achieved mark. These are called 'cut scores'. For example, a score range of 14 to 18 is a Merit.

The difficulty of this year's maths exam means it's likely the cut scores will be lower for each grade than last year.

James said the difficulty in exam writing came from the structure of NCEA. In the past there were different maths exams for lower level students.

"We don't do that any more, we prefer that one size fits all - is there an alternative to NCEA Level 1 maths? No," James said.

"We used to have numeracy for plumbers. Bursary exams were sat by a smaller proportion and the rest did a different maths qualification because we weren't so qualification-driven then. We had apprenticeships and vocational qualifications so they didn't all need to do the same exam."

James also said maths was now geared towards careers in engineering, so questions in exams have a real-life context.

"Maths exams aren't getting harder or easier - they are just different," she said.

