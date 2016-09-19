Students and parents speak out about maths exam

STUFF.CO.NZ Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

The difficulty of this year's Level 1 MCAT (maths common assessment task) exam has shocked teachers and left students in tears.

Labour's education spokesman Chris Hipkins said a nationwide re-sit was something NZQA "may need to consider" but the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has ruled it out.

Students, parents, and teachers from around New Zealand are speaking out about how difficult the NCEA Level 1 MCAT exam was. Here are some of their comments:

CHRIS HILLOCK/FAIRFAX NZ Parents are afraid their children will drop maths after this year's difficult exam.

Parent: "Our daughter was distraught after this exam, she said it was so hard and she felt she had done poorly, it's such a shame her confidence has taken a hit, she is one of the minority who actually enjoys maths and has selected maths next year, she now feels she won't be able to continue".

Student: "We were never taught anything as complex as that. We were thoroughly taught non-straightforward questions, it's just that the questions written in the exam were not only poorly written, but were at a much higher level than any student was expecting ... it was like we were taking a completely different test, in another language".

Teacher: It was grossly unfair because it was not aligned with what NZQA had instructed teachers to teach and what the students had prepared for. The result, not surprisingly, is that students' confidence in mathematics has been thumped and the teachers' belief in and respect for NZQA, the administrative body responsible for our national qualifications framework, is damaged".

Principal: "This was the first high stakes external assessment for the country's Year 11 students this year and NZQA got it wrong. The examination was set at a level that was far too difficult – by one account, two curriculum levels too high".

Student: "I found that it was extremely hard. Most of the smart students in my class are praying that we get 'achieved', let alone merit ... The practice test was quite reasonable, but we felt the 2016 MCAT just broke the limits. We are wondering what [will be done] to fix this".

Parent: "My daughter ... came home very distraught after finding many of the questions too difficult. Her confidence in herself has been disturbed. Her trust in 'the system' has been shaken. This needs to be put right".

Student: "I just about tore the paper in half, and I am supposed to be one of the top year 11 students at my school. The paper had a numeracy question, when the paper was supposed to be solved using only algebra".

Parent: "My daughter Stellar was bowled over by this exam. It's not only knocked her confidence in what's already a difficult time for kids, it has and will continue to have a tangible effect on the rest of her studies in all other subjects for her NCEA exams coming up later this year. I guarantee the knock on effects will be noticeable".

Student: "I was actually stunned because I had gone through practically every practice and previous exam paper and had never found questions like the ones in the test. After the exam I was distraught because I had a lot riding on this test".

Parent: "My son basically did not answer any questions".

Parent: "My daughter is in the top stream for maths at Middleton Grange School in Christchurch and she walked out of the exam in tears".

- Stuff