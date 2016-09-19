Year 11 algebra exam stumps maths teachers, top students at Wellington Girls College

Fairfax NZ Top level 3 maths students Cathy Hu, 17 and Claudia Strauss Forster, 18 spent 27 minutes trying to answer three questions out of 20 on the one hour, year 11 algebra exam and could not get a definitive answer.

"I wrote three letters: WTF."

This was as good an algebraic solution Wellington Girls' College maths teacher Guy Honore could come up with in regard to test questions meant for his NCEA Level 1 students.

Four maths teachers at the school poured over two of the 20 test questions for 15 minutes, scribbling their workings across the length of a white board, and still could not find X.

Margaret Priest (at white board) head of maths at Wellington Girls' College with teachers Sandy Jones and Guy Honore, who could not work out the answer to a question in the Year 11 MCAT algebra exam.

"I've done it twice and found it worse each time," Margaret Priest, head of the school's maths department and teacher of 40 years, said.

Teachers are given a list of bullet points, by the NZQA, on which to base their teaching. The current guidelines were issued in December 2013 and are due for review in December 2016.

Year 11 maths students say they were shocked and confused by the questions in the level 1 maths exams.

"So we'd would assume there had been no change in the standard," Priest said.

"I'm beginning to wonder whether teachers should refuse to mark this paper and that students grades should be derived from their mock exams."

Try the exam questions here and here, confirmed by Maths NZ and NZGrapher​

Top NCEA Level 3 maths students Cathy Hu, 17 and Claudia Strauss Forster, 18 spent 27 minutes trying to answer three questions out of 20 on the one hour, year 11 algebra exam and could not get a definitive answer.

Results from mock exams are generally used as backstops if students are sick or otherwise unable to sit their real exams.

"But that's also unfair because teenagers are teenagers and they don't take their mock exams as seriously as the real ones," teacher Sandy Jones said.

The authority has said there's no plans to carry out a resit.

An algebra exam meant for students sitting NCEA Level 1 has stumped seasoned maths teachers and top year 13 calculus students.

The exam results are currently being "benchmarked" in an effort to work out a standard for marking, an NZQA spokeswoman said.

"If we had found, for example, that a question was more difficult for students than expected, the marking schedule could and would be adjusted."

Two of Wellington Girls' College's top year 13 maths students spent 27 minutes on three questions in the test and also failed to find an answer.

"I suppose they were trying to test broader knowledge of understanding of numbers, rather than just the curriculum, but it was mean," calculus and statistics student Claudia Strauss Forster said.

The test questions for the one-hour external exam were developed by a group of six "expert writers" including current and former head of departments in secondary schools, she said.

It's critiqued by four current secondary school teachers of NCEA Level 1 maths and higher before it's put in front of students.

Maths teacher Holly Holeston​ said this may have been the case "but was the teachers' feedback actually taken into consideration"?

Students don't want a resit – there's enough stress from one round of exams, year 11 student Fariha Islam said.

Islam, who does advanced maths, said the questions "were worded as if they were riddles" and "drastically different from past papers".

Ella Thorpe said she earned excellence in her mock algebra exam, but was simply hoping to pass the cryptic test with an achieved.

She'd like to see students given the option of either using their mock exam marks, or resitting an algebra test more in step with what they've been taught.

Priest said there was no quick fix to the "anguish" students and teachers had felt.

"I've never seen so many students cry after an exam."

Christchurch Boys' High School headmaster Nic Hill doubted the exam would put students off maths "for the rest of their lives".

Hill said "rote learning" – a memorisation technique based on repetition – for exams did not necessarily prepare students for future employment. Internal assessments might be better, he said.

Cashmere High School principal Mark Wilson said the school would be "cautious" about using the test results to decide what classes students entered for year 12. The "storm of reaction" needed to be kept in perspective, he said. "It is just one assessment." Students were "resilient" and would cope.

Wilson supported external examinations.

Recalling information was a critical skill "even in a modern world", he said. Pilots, engineers or surgeons all needed to recall and apply knowledge for their jobs.

"I do not want them googling to find an answer while I'm on an operating table."

Christchurch Girls' High School principal Pauline Duthie said she her staff felt the exam went beyond what a year 11 was expected to know as part of the syllabus.

"The most disturbing thing is...it causes students to question their own ability."

She worried "good students" would be put off maths.

Students heading into other examinations would not have confidence that what they have "in front of them" is going to test them on what they know.

