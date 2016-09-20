Teachers plan 'further action'

Teachers vow to take 'further action' to stop Government global funding plan

ROBERT CHARLES/FAIRFAX NZ PPTA President Angela Roberts.

Teachers across New Zealand are promising "further action" if the Government continues down the road of "global" funding.

That actions seems - for now - to be limited to awareness raising and sending postcards to the Education Minister but executives of both unions are meeting this weekend to discuss what further options they have down the track.

At present, schools are funded for teachers according to a strict teacher-pupil ratio.

ROBYN EDIE/FAIRFAX NZ NZEI Te Riu Roa President Louise Green.

Education Minister Hekia Parata has proposed replacing those ratios with flat funding per pupil.

READ MORE:

* Govt's 'global budget' plan for schools still on table, despite advice to drop it

* Thousands of teachers to walk out this week in protest at bigger class sizes

* Opinion: A good teacher can inspire anywhere – but small classes help

* Mother and daughter, teacher and pupil – they're all stopping work in protest

Principals said they would be forced to accept unprecedented numbers of children in their classrooms if the proposal went ahead but Parata insisted the Government was spending more than $11 billion on education and it was principals, not her, who decided class sizes.

Presidents of both unions - between them covering most of New Zealand kindergarten, primary and secondary teachers - held a press conference at central Wellington's Clyde Quay School on Tuesday morning.

"This funding proposal has created unprecedented concern – and unity – across the education sector. Educators see no benefits but great risks to education if global funding is to go ahead," NZEI Te Riu Roa President Louise Green said.

Post Primary Teachers' Association President Angela Roberts said the Government should take bulk funding off the table and instead engage with educators over ways to address inequity and under-funding.

Earlier this month, many students were sent home for the day as teachers attended union meetings to discuss the global funding proposal.

Roberts and Green on Tuesday confirmed that their members had given them the mandate to take further action to stop global funding.

It follows meetings of union members, during which 99 percent of members voted to reject the Government's global funding proposal because it "undermines the equity and quality of our education system".

The same number of members also voted to call on the Ministry of Education to work with educators "to develop a funding system that recognises the real costs of delivering an equitable quality education to all learners" and that unions work with communities to campaign for better education funding.

The unions will next term head out on their "Better Funding" roadshow of schools.

People will be asked to sign postcards to Parata, asking her to reject bulk funding and calling for better funding of education.

Plans to introduce a "global budget" have created controversy, with teachers and unions fearing staff cuts and extra pressures if the plan goes ahead.

The proposal would require schools to balance their ministry funding between staff members and operational costs, rather than receiving separate operational funding and money for staffing.

In its report on the Government's funding proposals, an advisory committee backed six of the Government's seven funding proposals. However, it recommended against the global budget model.

The group's concerns included the removal of the "ring fence" around resources for teachers, extra pressure on staff, and the possibility of creating uncertainty for schools about their resources.

Earlier this month, Parata said Cabinet would take the advice into account before making a final call.

- Stuff