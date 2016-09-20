How'd you go on NCEA exams

Test yourself on Level 1 NCEA external exams

Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

The difficulty of this year's Level 1 MCAT exam has parents criticising the education system, teachers threatening to boycott marking, and students crying in the halls. 

We've selected a few exam questions from various subjects from last year's Level 1 NCEA external exams (along with the answers).

Test your knowledge and let us know how you get on in the comments. 

Level 1 physics exam 

Demonstrate understanding of aspects of electricity and magnetism

A level 1 physics exam question 2015
NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ

Q1 Answers

a) (i) 2.4V 

(ii) Voltage is split evenly because bulbs all have the same resistance 

b) I = V/R 

Therefore: I = 12/12.5 

= 0.96A 

Physics Q3

It's more confusing than you'd think.
NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ

Answers 

a) A magnetic field is an area where a magnetic force is felt due to the interaction of opposite poles

b) (i) Black arrow is north and white arrow is south 

(ii) The compass needle is magnetically attracted to true magnetic north and south poles of the earth, which are in the reverse direction of the geographic north and south poles of the earth. 

Level 1 chemistry exam 

Just draw a wine bottle?
NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ

Answers

Draw your curve...
NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ

QUESTION TWO

Metal A = Lead 

Metal B = Copper 

Metal C = Zinc

Level 1 biology exam 

Answer

Digestion = The process of making large food molecules into smaller molecules so they can be absorbed and used by the body.

Level 1 geography exam 

Q1 Where do the extreme natural events listed below occur? (above, on, or below the earth's surface?) 

Earthquake?

Flood?

Tropical cyclone?

Answers

Earthquake: Below the earth's surface 

Flood: On the earth's surface 

Tropical cyclone: Above the earth's surface

Level 1 economics exam 

Answer 

Would you pass Level 1 NCEA? Let us know in the comments section. 

 

