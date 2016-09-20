How'd you go on NCEA exams

Test yourself on Level 1 NCEA external exams

Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

The difficulty of this year's Level 1 MCAT exam has parents criticising the education system, teachers threatening to boycott marking, and students crying in the halls.



We've selected a few exam questions from various subjects from last year's Level 1 NCEA external exams (along with the answers).



Test your knowledge and let us know how you get on in the comments.

Level 1 physics exam



Demonstrate understanding of aspects of electricity and magnetism

NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ A level 1 physics exam question 2015

Q1 Answers



a) (i) 2.4V



(ii) Voltage is split evenly because bulbs all have the same resistance



b) I = V/R



Therefore: I = 12/12.5



= 0.96A

Physics Q3

NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ It's more confusing than you'd think.

Answers



a) A magnetic field is an area where a magnetic force is felt due to the interaction of opposite poles



b) (i) Black arrow is north and white arrow is south

(ii) The compass needle is magnetically attracted to true magnetic north and south poles of the earth, which are in the reverse direction of the geographic north and south poles of the earth.

Level 1 chemistry exam

NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ Just draw a wine bottle?

Answers

NZQA/ FAIRFAX NZ Draw your curve...

QUESTION TWO

Metal A = Lead



Metal B = Copper



Metal C = Zinc



Level 1 biology exam

Answer



Digestion = The process of making large food molecules into smaller molecules so they can be absorbed and used by the body.



Level 1 geography exam



Q1 Where do the extreme natural events listed below occur? (above, on, or below the earth's surface?)



Earthquake?



Flood?



Tropical cyclone?



Answers



Earthquake: Below the earth's surface



Flood: On the earth's surface



Tropical cyclone: Above the earth's surface

Level 1 economics exam

Answer

