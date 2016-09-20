How'd you go on NCEA exams

Test yourself on Level 1 NCEA external exams
The difficulty of this year's Level 1 MCAT exam has parents criticising the education system, teachers threatening to boycott marking, and students crying in the halls.
We've selected a few exam questions from various subjects from last year's Level 1 NCEA external exams (along with the answers).
Test your knowledge and let us know how you get on in the comments.
Level 1 physics exam
Demonstrate understanding of aspects of electricity and magnetism
Q1 Answers
a) (i) 2.4V
(ii) Voltage is split evenly because bulbs all have the same resistance
b) I = V/R
Therefore: I = 12/12.5
= 0.96A
Physics Q3
Answers
a) A magnetic field is an area where a magnetic force is felt due to the interaction of opposite poles
b) (i) Black arrow is north and white arrow is south
(ii) The compass needle is magnetically attracted to true magnetic north and south poles of the earth, which are in the reverse direction of the geographic north and south poles of the earth.
Level 1 chemistry exam
Answers
QUESTION TWO
Metal A = Lead
Metal B = Copper
Metal C = Zinc
Level 1 biology exam
Answer
Digestion = The process of making large food molecules into smaller molecules so they can be absorbed and used by the body.
Level 1 geography exam
Q1 Where do the extreme natural events listed below occur? (above, on, or below the earth's surface?)
Earthquake?
Flood?
Tropical cyclone?
Answers
Earthquake: Below the earth's surface
Flood: On the earth's surface
Tropical cyclone: Above the earth's surface
Level 1 economics exam
Answer
Would you pass Level 1 NCEA?
