Continuous NCEA testing making secondary school students anxious

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Year 11 maths students say they were shocked and confused by the questions in the level 1 maths exams.

The debacle over last week's maths exam for Year 11 students has emphasised the high levels of anxiety among secondary school students.

A surprising number of the many comments from students who sat the NCEA level 1 paper, or their parents, talk about students being in tears after the exam. Some were upset because they feared their inability to do the maths would disqualify them from pursuing their chosen courses next year, and in the longer term the careers they were interested in.

Many have lost confidence in their own ability and in the NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA), which set the exam. One mother emailed Stuff to say her child was on suicide watch as a result of the stress caused.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ As a controversial maths exam shows up high levels of stress among secondary students, NZQA says not everything taught needs to be assessed.

Concerns about "assessment anxiety" were raised in an Education Review Office report looking at the wellbeing of secondary school students.

"Many students experienced a very assessment-driven curriculum, which caused them much stress and anxiety," the report said.

Constant testing for NCEA is causing high levels of anxiety for some secondary school students.

Only a few schools recognised the problem and were responding to the detrimental effect on student wellbeing.

One school noticed some students, particularly in Year 12, were suffering high levels of stress.

"Eating disorders had reached crisis point among a number of girls, and students were not getting enough sleep as they were studying through the night."

STUFF.CO.NZ Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

The school had realised its curriculum needed to allow more time for balance and promoting wellbeing, ERO said in the February 2015 report.

Other schools had little understanding their systems contributed to students' stress and anxiety. Instead they blamed the stress on outside sources - student, parental and community achievement expectations, and on NZQA timings for assessments.

A key finding from the evaluation was that students in all schools were experiencing "a very assessment driven curriculum and assessment anxiety", ERO said.

NZQA needed to continue to work with school leaders and teachers to deliver more manageable assessment programmes, leading to a reduction in teacher and student assessment workload.

Dr Michael Johnston, a senior lecturer at the Victoria University School of Education, said there were alternatives to testing for internal assessments.

While many methods other than testing were being used, assessment could be better integrated into courses, rather than being discrete events as was usually the case now.

A review of NCEA achievement standards between 2011 and 2013 had resulted in more internal assessments, for which students spent a lot of time preparing.

Despite that, there was flexibility to measure achievement internally in ways other than through testing.



"To my mind, simply running a test for internal assessment is usually a wasted opportunity," Johnston said.

"That really is where we can dodge the bullet of assessment workload being something that is a huge stress for students." Workload would still be an issue for teachers.

If assessment measures, such as projects, were woven sensibly into courses, there ought to be no sense among students that the pressure was too much.

But schools were not far down the road towards less testing, Johnston said. He co-authored the recently published book NCEA in Context, about the qualification system.

Assessment was an art but it wasn't an art teachers had been trained in, he said. He wanted to see more teacher training focused on using NCEA well.

"We have a workable system but it requires expertise in the discipline you are teaching, expertise in course design, and expertise in good assessment practice."

Secondary Principals' Association president Sandy Pasley, principal of Baradene College, said the number of internal assessments was putting pressure on students through the year. "The amount of time taken up with internals is huge and it's stressful for the students and stressful for the teachers."

She wanted to see a readjustment, with fewer internal assessments and more external exams. At the same time, she said NCEA was an improvement over the older system where everything depended on end-of-year exams.

The issues with last week's maths paper were not related to exams in general, Pasley said. "It was such a different paper to what was expected and that's caused the anxiety."

More generally, some pressure was due to universities requiring certain grade point averages for some courses that had entry restrictions, she said.

"We have to teach students how to cope and how to be resilient and the strategies and preparation needed."

NZQA said it was promoting a message to schools that not everything taught needed to be assessed, and that the focus should be on assessment quality over quantity.

"Increasingly, schools and teachers are developing confidence in gathering naturally occurring evidence of achievement from across the teaching and learning programme, thereby reducing the need for assessment events," NZQA said.

The aim was to "catch the student doing well".

