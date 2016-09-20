Schools reassure students and parents over maths exam fallout

STUFF.CO.NZ Students, teachers and parents are upset at the New Zealand Qualification's Authority after students sat an extremely difficult NCEA level 1 maths exam.

Schools and NZQA are reassuring students an unexpectedly difficult maths exam is unlikely to ruin their chances going forward.

Some NCEA students were reduced to tears, and others are said to have had their confidence shattered, by a "far too difficult" Level 1 algebra exam last week.

An apparent disparity between what students and teachers were expecting from the MCAT (maths common assessment task) exam, and what was delivered, left schools angry and demanding answers from the NZ Qualifications Authority.

MAARTEN HOLL Margaret Priest (at white board) head of maths at Wellington Girls' College and a team of teachers could not work out the answer to a question in the controversial Level 1 MCAT algebra exam.

READ MORE:

* Students and parents speak out about maths exam

* Victoria University staffer defends intent of baffling NCEA maths test

* Year 11 algebra exam stumps maths teachers, top students at Wellington Girls College

* Teachers and NCEA students outraged over difficult Level 1 MCAT algebra exam

* NZQA Level 1 maths exams published in entirety following calls for re-sit

Fairfax NZ Top level 3 maths students Cathy Hu, 17 and Claudia Strauss Forster, 18 spent 27 minutes trying to answer three questions out of 20 on the one hour, year 11 algebra exam and could not get a definitive answer.

One of the main concerns raised by many year 11 maths students was the potential for a bad result in the exam to ruin their chances of taking Level 2 calculus, or their overall results.

Most schools require a merit minimum in Level 1 algebra before a student can be accepted into L2 calculus, and students are worried the exam could pull their grades down.

Could you answer the tricky algebra question?

Others say the four credits the exam is worth could be the difference between a pass and fail.

Rangiora High School student Jesse Bell said he had planned to take Level 2 calculus next year but now he wasn't so sure.

"I studied quite heavily for it and I wasn't expecting anything that was in there."

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Year 11 maths students say they were shocked and confused by the questions in the level 1 maths exams.

Bell said many students felt the test was unfair.

"It wasn't right," he said.

However, Bell and his friends were feeling a little better this week after speaking to teachers.

One Auckland mother said her son, along with other boys from the school, was planning on taking Level 2 calculus and this exam could pose a problem.

However the woman, who did not want to be named, said her son's teacher had been great about the test debacle - talking to students and reassuring them they'd done nothing wrong.

"From an outsider's perspective, I can't understand how there is such disparity from what NZQA have set in the exam and the school's view of what should have been set. It seems so simple to me... What a mess."

A Palmerston North mother said her son was also worried his algebra exam result would affect his chances at a place in Level 2 calculus.

Her son's teacher at Palmerston North Boys' High School has reassured the class the exam won't affect Level 2 calculus placements.

Other schools issued reassurance to parents and students through newsletters and group discussions.

While students, parents and teachers across the country were still angry and frustrated at the hard-than-expected exam, NZQA said things weren't as bad as they seemed.

Their benchmarking exercise, which involved checking 1000 student booklets to see how they answered the questions, was almost complete and so far students seemed to be doing alright.

"There are no plans in place to initiate a reassessment exercise and early indications from the benchmarking exercise indicate that students have responded as expected to the questions," an NZQA spokeswoman said.

The MCAT assessment was developed by an "experienced team", which included current and former heads of department, and reviewed by current high school maths teachers.

"This is part of the rigorous quality assurance process that backs all NCEA assessment to ensure that all students are assessed fairly and that the NCEA qualifications they earn are credible."

If the results from the benchmarking exercise showed a question was more difficult than expected, the marking schedule would be adjusted before it was sent to schools to make sure all student work was marked consistently and fairly, and that no student is unfairly penalised.

The marking schedule (which will have instructions for adjusting marks if necessary) is due to be released to schools and teachers on Tuesday afternoon.

- Stuff