Classroom ownership confusion

Ministry of Education don't know if they own a building on their own land

VIRGINIA FALLON/FAIRFAX NZ The Ministry of Education is not sure if they own this building on their land in Wellington.

Just who owns an empty childcare facility in Tawa is causing confusion.

The ownership issue was revealed when the Ministry of Education offered an empty early childhood education facility, opposite Tawa College, to Porirua's First Five childcare centre. The college then raised concerns, saying the building was theirs – and not the ministry's to give away.

First Five staff were told in May they needed to vacate their current property on the old Kenepuru Hospital grounds in Porirua by the end of September because the land is transfering to Ngati Toa as part of a treaty settlement and is earmarked for the development of 600 new homes.

VIRGINIA FALLON/FAIRFAX NZ The empty childcare centre opposite Tawa College.

The offer of the Tawa facility seemed like a godsend to manager Jenni Morris, but the resulting battle was "ridiculous".

She said she had been told by the ministry that the Duncan St facility was owned by the crown and the ministry would "fight" to help them relocate their centre to the new property, ensuring the childcare provider could continue to operate.

VIRGINIA FALLON/FAIRFAX NZ Jenni Mason, with Millie Watson, 3, is the manager of First Five Childcare Centre and is seeking a new home for the business.

"Here we have a purpose-built childcare centre standing empty and an [almost] homeless childcare centre, it's pretty obvious what needs to happen.

"We are in desperate need of the property, we now have a week to secure new premises. This is ridiculous ... how does a college own a building that isn't on their land?"

Parents had voted to stay with the childcare centre if it moved to Tawa, but they needed to know by the end of the week, Morris said.

"If parents don't know then we are going to start bleeding families because they need security for their children."

Tawa College principal Murray Lucas said the building was gifted to the college by the preschool that operated in it until 2014.

He didn't want to comment further on Tuesday and said he was meeting with the ministry soon. However, earlier he said he was adamant the building was owned by his college.

"We're bursting at the seams so we're definitely using it."

On Tuesday the building was locked, desks had been stacked inside and desk frames stood in the empty playground.

Ministry acting head of sector enablement and support Susan Howard said they were currently getting legal advice on the ownership of the building.

"Once we've clarified the ownership of the building we'll be in a position to have further discussions with the college and First Five."

