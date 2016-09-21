'NZQA, time to say sorry'

Wellington maths teachers meet with NZQA over horror exam, asking for apology

Maths teachers have asked the New Zealand Qualifications Authority to apologise over an exam so difficult it left students in tears.

The Wellington Maths Association met on Monday, and the 30 or so teachers gathered agreed the algebra exam had been very unfair.

On Tuesday four representatives delivered a letter to the NZQA, asking it to acknowledge the paper was poorly written, and to apologise to teachers, pupils, and parents.

Fairfax NZ Top level 3 maths students Cathy Hu, 17 and Claudia Strauss Forster, 18 spent 27 minutes trying to answer three questions out of 20 on the one hour, year 11 algebra exam and could not get a definitive answer.

It also asked that schools be able to create a grade for students taking the marks from their school or 'mock' exams held earlier in the year, and the exam itself, Margaret Priest, head of maths at Wellington Girls' College, said.

Priest said NZQA were conciliatory at Tuesday's meeting, and the group expected it would work with teachers to address the issues that had come up over the exam.

"Although at this stage it is only a verbal response, our representatives were very encouraged by the meeting."

Teachers also asked that a planned review of the standard for maths exams be brought forward, and include input from maths teachers.

The current standard was set in 2013, and while it had not changed, examiners appeared to have changed what was being examined, Priest said.

Clarification on what level a second maths exam, and other NCEA external exams would be pitched at was also sought.

Teachers were very hopeful NZQA would work with them to find a resolution to what had happened, and ensure students were given the marks they deserved, Priest said.

"They really know that they have not been well looked after, that their students have not been well looked after."

Priest said a marking schedule released on Tuesday afternoon looked to have had "considerable adjustment" to it to make it possible for students to get a grade.

For example solving a certain type of equation that gave students an achieved grade last year, had been elevated to give them merit.

Priest said the Level 1 MCAT exam was sat over two days, one on Tuesday, and one on Thursday so schools could sit on one day or the other. It was usually a parallel paper, with slightly different answers.

In this case, teachers felt students Tuesday's exam was harder than what was sat on the Thursday, further disadvantaging students who sat the exam on the first day.

NZQA has been approached for comment.

