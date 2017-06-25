Favourite Teacher Awards: Teachers are the biggest influence on kids' success; we meet some of New Zealand's best

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Kapiti College teacher Sarah Sharpe's students say she's more than a teacher, she's a mentor and a friend.

﻿FAVOURITE TEACHER AWARDS: From the Christchurch quake tragedy to Parliament's select committees, we're travelling the country to meet some of New Zealand's best teachers. Nominations are now open for the Favourite Teacher Awards – tell us about the teacher who has inspired you or your children.

The blinds are down in the warm, typically stuffy classroom at Kapiti College. Students sit in small groups, working on describing characters from the film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a clip paused on screen the reason for the darkened room. The class has the typical hum of students at work, as the teacher leading the class moves around the room talking to students, and another offers extra assistance.

Watching the unassuming teacher at work, it's hard to note the significant impact Sarah Sharpe has had on each of these teens, and dozens more at the school.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Sharpe is passionate about working with dyslexic kids, and says turning their achievement around only takes certain strategies.

Students who've been taught by Sharpe say they were certain they would have dropped out of school as soon as they could; instead they're now planning to go to university, or to help make change for students like themselves who haven't had their lives changed in the way Sharpe has changed theirs. Some of them have spoken before politicians at a select committee – calling for change to the education system so more children with dyslexia keep the help they need and deserve.

Before they met Sharpe, few had the confidence to take such a step.

SUPPLIED Jacqui Duncan spent 44 years teaching and was a principal for 29 years; now she teaches teachers.

The teacher in charge of dyslexic education at Kapiti College, Sharpe is a teacher who transforms lives daily though her teaching methods.

George Stuart says she opened doors for him. His self-confidence went from "zero to ten". Sharpe understands dyslexic kids all understand things in different ways, and so she will explain one concept in several ways, not stopping until everybody has grasped it, George says. She is passionate, and it is so obvious she cares and wants each student to succeed.

THE IMPORTANCE OF TEACHERS

A new Unicef report, The State of the World's Children 2016, emphasises the importance of education in helping young people realise their potential, and contribute to the world around them.

It notes good teaching is "inextricably linked" to better education outcomes. As the report looked at education in countries around the world, it stated one thing clearly: "effective teachers can transform lives".

"Societies need to make sure teaching is considered a high-status profession, in keeping with its critical role in shaping the future," the report reads.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ As principal of Cashmere primary school, Jacqui Duncan had pupils from Scotland, England, China, America, Israel, Korea, Australia, South Africa and Ireland.

The Education Council has recently released a proposal for the future of Initial Teacher Education (ITE), which is now out for consultation. It proposes better literacy and numeracy requirements for those wanting to get into teacher training, and new Graduating Teacher Standards.

The Council is also proposing teachers be required to get post-graduate qualifications.

Anything that increases the quality of those applying, and the perception someone has to be of high quality to get into teacher training, is a good thing, says Professor John Hattie. However, if institutions aren't raising the standards of their graduates, it is a waste of time.

Principal Jacqui Duncan's school was hard-hit by the 2011 Canterbury quakes. This artwork by Ava Coates, 7, was one of the paintings by pupils as they dealt with the aftermath.

The New Zealand education expert is world-renowned for his work demonstrating what teachers do that makes a measurable difference for their students and those kids' prospects in life.

Hattie wants teacher education providers to focus not so much on the skills of those entering teacher training, but the skills of those leaving it.

"The majority of your learning is still in the first year of teaching, and not in the teacher education institution."

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Sharpe's students say she's turned their lives around.

Hattie's research shows when it comes to variance in students' achievement, 50 per cent of it comes from the student themselves, and 30 per cent from teachers.

To put that in perspective, he says schools themselves, and the students' peers, count for for 5 to 10 per cent each.

So it is the teacher who has more influence than anything else on whether your child succeeds.

Parents, policy-makers, and teachers look at structural things, like difference class sizes, or curriculum – but his research show those "distractions" have very little effect on a students, compared to the person standing in front of the class.

TEACHING ON THE GOOD DAYS ...

It takes a certain disposition, says Auckland University's Dr Carol Mutch. A good teacher is approachable and warm, can build good relationships, but at the same time remains professional, helping children and young people learn what they need to know for their futures.

"You also have to know an awful lot, to have breadth in your knowledge, so you can make links across the curriculum. You're trying to make links beyond their own world at home ... a good teacher can make learning relevant, and significant."

A good teacher has a life-long impact, Mutch adds.

That is certainly true for Newlands College teacher Jerome Cargill. He's been working at the school eight years; it was his first job when he graduated.

He became a teacher after being inspired by "the best teacher in the world" as an 11-year-old.

"He told me one day after school the reason why he wanted to be a teacher was because he really liked to help people. He said he saw the same qualities in me, and that I should consider being a teacher as well.

"From then on I never had any other intention, I just wanted to be a teacher."

Cargill says what he loves about teaching is being given the opportunity to empower others to realise their potential, and see all the possibilities, and difference they can make, in the world around them.

Outside of his drama and media studies classroom Cargill has worked with gender and sex diverse students in the school to help create safe spaces within the school.

"They can now actually be out and happy amongst themselves around the school and be who they are, and not have to hide it. That's a beautiful thing.

"Those moments have been significant to me."

... AND TEACHING ON THE WORST OF DAYS

Teachers are so much more than deliverers of knowledge, and hundreds of teachers around Cantebury proved that in the February 2011 earthquakes.

Carol Mutch has done research into the roles of schools in disaster response and recovery.

The big quake hit in the middle of the school day. "Teachers were suddenly thrust into first responder mode, they had to calm children, save children, collect children up, and make sure they were safe. They were doing that while they had their own families to worry about."

One principal told Mutch that straight after the earthquake she had no idea if her loved ones were safe, but her duty was to stay at the school and look after the children in front of her. Tragically, one of those mums would never come home.

That principal, Jacqui Duncan, is embarrassed to be singled out: she says almost every teacher and principal in Canterbury that day did the same. One of her friends at another school stayed the night in a classroom, looking after several children whose parents were not able to get through the carnage to the school to pick them up.

Duncan, now retired from her role as principal of Cashmere School, now works as a consultant helping other schools and teachers. She thinks all teachers are motivated, like she and her staff were that day, to look after children and help them be the best they can – that's why people get into teaching.

"On the day of that earthquake, children were naturally scared, worried."

So every single one of her staff went into automatic mode, the says, "putting on a smiley face," reassuring the children they would be cared for until their parents got there.

"As it turned out, my family were fine. My husband was a secondary school teacher, and he was able to got to my grandson's school to pick him up. That's because my daughter, a nurse, was working at the hospital and couldn't get away."

CHANGING LIVES

At Kapiti College, the work Sharpe does is driven by passion, by seeing how she can change lives. It's clear from the way she talks about her students that it's all for them; it's hard to get her to talk about herself, and what makes her such a good teacher.

So we let the students do the talking. A student who couldn't read or write in year 9, progressing to speaking at Parliament and getting close to achieving NCEA Level 2. Another who was a 'handful' when he arrived at school, now identified as a fantastic orator, who Sharpe hopes will become a leader in the school.

Another student, Meghan Harris in Year 13, is no longer taught by Sharpe, but still works with her. A lunchtime meeting has students from all year levels gathered in Sharpe's office, talking about who will speak at a forum being held in Parliament the last week of June.

Sharpe always goes out of her way for students, Meghan says. "It's like she feels she's never done enough, there's always something more she has to do."

Kiaya McLuckie says her teacher has had a big impact on her whole life. "She's shown me that it's OK to be dyslexic. She's inspired me to go for it ... and make the world a better place."

- Sunday Star Times