Figures revealing detectives are swamped with child abuse cases have raised questions about why a budget freeze is continuing.

The number of detectives tasked with investigating child maltreatment and sexual abuse who are handling multiple investigations at once has increased fourfold, but police have not said whether they are pulling in extra resources.

Last year 25 extra officers had to be called in to help child abuse investigators with cases that were unassigned.

New police figures requested after Stuff's Faces of Innocents project, which investigated New Zealand's problem with killing its children, show that, as at August 2016, there were 313 child abuse cases yet to be assigned to an investigator, and 40 officers with five or more cases on their plates.

Labour police spokesman Stuart Nash said a recent police workplace survey showed the ranks felt inadequately trained, and new pressure to attend every home break-in led him to wonder where they would get the resources.

"It's got to come from somewhere, so I suspect what's happening is officers have been moved from other areas to investigate burglaries."

At the same time last year, 187 cases nationwide had not been assigned to an investigator, and 13 detectives had five or more cases – resulting in 25 extra officers being brought in to help.

The figures, provided by police under the Official Information Act, show the number of child victimisations increased by 863 year on year, or 14 per cent.

A police spokesperson said a meeting was held with Child, Youth and Family (CYF) for every child abuse report and a joint investigation was planned, including addressing the child's immediate safety, and holding a perpetrator to account.

"The increase in reported cases does place added demand on staff working in the child abuse investigation area. However, these assessment meetings are in place to ensure the children remain safe while an investigation is completed."

Asked whether extra staff had once again been assigned to help with the workload, police reiterated there was a dedicated Child Protection Team in each district: "At times additional staff are brought in to assist."

This comes amid New Zealand's reported crime rate increasing by 2.3 per cent for 2015-16 and a new police mandate to start attending every home break-in.

"The policy of aiming to attend every dwelling burglary within a reasonable timeframe will not have any impact on the police resources dedicated to protecting children," police said. "It should go without saying that prevention and investigation of child victimisations will also be of the utmost priority for every police officer."

Nash said the only way to meet the increased pressure on burglary and child abuse investigators was to boost police numbers.

"The main thing is, the men and women on the frontline are working really, really hard and they want to do what's right. But they don't have the resources."

Police received reports of 6869 child victimisations in the year to August, compared with 6006 in the previous corresponding period. They opened 10,766 cases, compared with 10,590 the previous 12 months.

Police attributed the increase to an improvement in investigating procedures, arising from a 2010 inquiry into how they handled child abuse cases.

"We believe these changes have contributed to the public feeling more confident in reporting abuse to police, rather than staying silent. There also seems to be a growing intolerance to violence against children."

Police said the idea of paying informations for child abuse tipoffs remained under consideration.

Police Association president Greg O'Connor said police in every area of crime-fighting were under pressure to do more with fixed resources, particularly in provincial areas.

He pointed to the police budget, frozen for years, and thawed this year by a $299 million cash injection that was added only to meet wage shortfalls – not to get more boots on the ground.

WHERE KIDS ARE HARMED

Ranking regions by the number of child victimisations per 10,000 population, Eastern District had three times the rate of child victimisations than the least-affected district, Waitemata.

Eastern had 26.47 incidents of child victimisations per 10,000 population, compared to Waitemata, with a rate of 7.99 per 10,000.

Northland had 18.52 victimisations per 10,000 people, followed by Bay of Plenty with 21.21, Counties-Manukau, 17.46; Central, 14.71; Tasman, 11.92; Southland, 12.62.

The rest of the districts fell below the national average of 13.32 victimisations, with Waikato recording 16.12, Wellington, 11.26, Auckland City, 7.45, and Canterbury, 8.42.

The most deprived parts of New Zealand are overwhelmingly represented in the country's child homicide statistics.

