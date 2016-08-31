Man found dead in pond had mental illness

Hamilton man who died in pond had been diagnosed with schizophrenia

RACHEL THOMAS/FAIRFAX NZ. Mathew Adlam's body was found in a goldfish pond on Hamilton's Lake Crescent in October last year.

Ronald Pengelly called police an hour after his mentally ill grandson did not returned home as planned.

He was told to holdfast until the morning but it would be police who would call Pengelly back, to let him know a body had been found, matching his grandson's description.

The details of Mathew Adlam's last moments of life were heard at a coroner's inquest at the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ. Mathew Adlam's body was discovered at a property next to a public walkway.

Adlam drowned in 21cm of water.

READ MORE: *Man found dead in goldfish pond

He was found face down, with his feet out of the water, in a goldfish pond on Lake Crs, Hamilton Lake, on the morning of October 9, 2015.

Pengelly said he saw his grandson at 8pm the night before his death and described him as being in a good mood.

"I had no concerns at that time, we had two short conversations where he said he was going out with a friend," Pengelly said.

He told Coroner Gordon Matenga that he was happy to let his grandson go out, as long as returned by 10pm.

By 10.45pm, Adlam had not returned home, so Pengelly called a mental health crisis team. They told him to call police if Adlam had not returned within half an hour.

A call was made to police around 11.20pm and Pengelly was told to call back in the morning.

Adlam suffered from schizophrenia, an illness which saw him admitted to the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre (HBC) on the grounds of Waikato Hospital.

The 22-year-old was released from HBC days before his death.

His family say he had abused prescription medications in the past but results from a post-mortem toxicology report show he had a "therapeutic level" of drugs in his system.

Adlam had no significant head injuries, but he did have a cut to his lip. Blood was also found on the driveway of the property.

His pants were around his ankles and the autopsy revealed he had a full bladder.

The pond was 30cm high, one of two on the section, and although there was netting around the structure, the left-hand side of the pond was not secured.

Detective Thomas Willis said at the inquest, that for a person of a normal state of mind, it would be possible to pull yourself out of the pond.

Willis said in the weeks leading up to Adlam's death, he had taken a large amount of Tramadol and was described by his family as being in a "zombie-like state".

Adlam recently returned to live with his grandparents after his stint at HBC. His family say he was admitted there after telling them he was hearing voices. Medical staff told the family he would be observed for two weeks.

Pengelly identified his grandson's body on Friday October 9.

The owners of the property were away and a neighbour found Adlam when he went to feed the fish.

A time of death was unknown but a resident on Lake Crs made two calls to police on Thursday evening to say she heard a man who sounded distressed.

The woman, who was alone at the time, told police she heard the man violently coughing and spluttering around 9pm, outside her property.

Police arrived at her home after the second phone call but did not find anyone. They checked the area where Adlam's body was found and did not see him.

Matenga said it was possible Adlam was trying to find a place to urinate and tripped into the pond, however, he reserved his decision until a later date.

- Stuff