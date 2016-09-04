Call for urgency on 'life saving' drug tests before summer music festival season starts

DEAN KOZANIC/FAIRFAX NZ As the summer festival season looms, authorities are no closer to giving pill testing kits explicit approval.

As summer looms, experts have warned it's inevitable that potent new drugs will kill young festival-goers.

Festival organisers and advocates for voluntary drug-testing are begging authorities to approve what has been hailed as a life-saving initiative.

Associate Professor David Caldicott, an emergency consultant at Canberra's Calvary Hospital, has urged New Zealand to allow testing to combat a drug market that was "evolving out of control".

Facebook/Remembering Alyssa Domi Remembering David Gallagher/Face Kaitlin McCulley Alyssa Dominguez, 21, of San Diego, died at a California festival barely four weeks ago. David Gallagher, 24, was found dead at the Omega Festival in northern NSW in June after a suspected drug cocktail overdose. Megan Tilton, 18, died from tainted ecstasy at a Houston festival in June. 1 of 3 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

Deaths were "inevitable". Six died at music festivals in Australia last year, a number he expects to double this year.

READ MORE:

* Calls to legalise pill testing services for illegal drugs

* Peter Dunne adds voice to calls for drug-checking kits to save lives

* Drugs tested covertly at a NZ festival: 57 per cent not what partygoers expected

* Prince's death drug prescribed to New Zealand's elderly

* OPINION: Why don't we ban harmful alcohol and instead legalise drugs?

* 'Dr Death' chemical found in illegal drugs sold in Wellington

* Man in critical condition after taking 'unpredictable' N-bomb

MELISSA ADAMS/FAIRFAX Dr David Caldicott says pill testing saves lives and approving it is a "no-brainer".

"I think the market at the moment is the most dangerous it has ever been."

In February, Kapiti man Kerry Grant died from a suspected overdose of the drug "bath salts" or Alpha PVP, the first known case in New Zealand.

Five Australians died at festivals last summer, and five more died in Argentina in April.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Parliament could quite easily amend the relevant part of the drug law, the University of Auckland's Bill Hodge says.

In the United States, 18 year-old Megan Tilton​ died in Houston, Texas, and three other young people died at a California festival, all from suspected overdoses or tainted drugs.

Caldicott warned of high-potency MDMA and synthetic opioid Fentanyl surging into New Zealand this summer.

Relying on police and custom seizures to prevent harm was not enough, he told MPs, policy makers and law enforcement during meetings last week.

"[Drug-testing] is the only intervention that has been demonstrated to change people's behaviour at the point of consumption.

"When you are on site providing a drug-checking environment, over two-thirds of consumers, when they find out that their drugs contain something other than what they were expecting, do something other than take their drugs," he said.

Drug-testing relied on the expectation festival goers took numerous pills to events, and happily sacrificed a pill or half a pill to ensure their batch's safety.

In most of those cases, people binned the suspect pills, he said.

MPs who attended a talk by Caldicott last week all agreed that steps should be taken to create space for drug testing in festivals.

Kevin Hague, health spokesperson for Green, said MPs look to the "relatively brave and farsighted" Government of the mid-1980s which introduced the needle-exchange program.

"If it's possible to save those lives, why on earth wouldn't we."

Labour justice spokesperson Jacinda Ardern proposed allowing the testing to occur as research.

"I just can't see why this couldn't happen now."

Meanwhile, organisers of music festivals said they were "desperate" for sanctioned drug testing.

"I'm just worried that sooner or later, there will be a grieving family somewhere," said Warwick Harrington, director of the Alien Nation music festival in Nelson.

The director of another major summer festival said drug-testing would be happily received, provided a clear legal setting.

Aside from clarifying the law, Harrington didn't see much trouble in offering the testing at festivals.

"We need it right at the business end of the spectrum, where people are actually taking the drugs.

"Printing pamphlets, the war on drugs, that's all failing. Customs have failed, police have failed, the legal systems seems to be at a loss.

"I just really hope that somehow we can organise this testing."

'WONDERFUL CONUNDRUM'

There are many in favour of the testing, but few also ready to permit it, or take the initiative themselves - at least openly.

University of Auckland Law School associate professor Bill Hodge said pill-checking scenarios presented a "wonderful conundrum".

He confirmed the Misuse of Drugs Act banned anyone from knowingly letting any place be used for the possession or consumption of illegal substances.

The issue was politically tricky too, he said.

"I can see Peter Dunne dancing on the head of a pin here."

He said police would be wary of endorsing something "skirting the line between legality and illegality".

Hodge believed an amendment to the Act would remove grey areas, and give all concerned some assurances, and legal protection.

Testing is legally contentious, and the Government said there were no plans to change the law.

The responsible minister, Peter Dunne, said on Tuesday he was "willing to consider ways" kits would be allowed in the meantime.

Police this week said the use of pill-testing devices was a matter for event organisers to consider.

Backers of the checks say tested substances are destroyed in the process, and people who present pills for tests don't actually know what's in their product, meaning it isn't illegal.

Drug Foundation Executive Director Ross Bell said the foundation has had discussions with police about the tests.

Bell said new legal advice from the Australian Federal Police, which enforced drug laws similar to New Zealand's, had indicated that prosecuting drug-testers was not viable.

"We're not convinced the Misuse of Drugs Act is a barrier to drug-checking seizures."

The foundation was having that legal opinion tested, but were not necessarily looking to front a testing initiative.

"Our role would be in brokering relationships between festivals, volunteers, ambulance staff, the police and so on."

"If need be we'd be happy to front it, we don't mind saving lives."

DRUG-TESTING:

* Some websites and retail stores offer rudimentary reagent testing kits for sale.

* Officially sanctioned in The Netherlands since the 1990s, the service is offered outside of festivals also.

* An early 2000s EU study found tests useful to gain data for detecting and tracking drug use trends.

* Secret Garden Festival in the UK offered a voluntary drug testing facility this year. Over 80 substances were tested, with anti-malaria pills and ammonium sulphate unexpectedly found.

- Sunday Star Times