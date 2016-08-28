Keytruda campaigner dies

Victory in Keytruda campaign comes too late for Jeff Paterson who passes away after cancer battle

BELINDA COLES Jeff Paterson, who fought for Keytruda to be funded by Pharmac, has lost his battle with cancer.

He took the fight for Pharmac to fund the life-saving melanoma drug Keytruda to the steps of Parliament, and won.

But for Jeff Paterson, that victory came too late after he lost his battle with cancer this weekend.

His family issued a statement on Saturday, saying the 23-year-old "slipped away" at 8.43pm on Daffodil Day.

MONIQUE FORD / Fairfax NZ Paterson hands petitions to Labour party leader Andrew Little and deputy leader Annette King outside Parliament in Wellington.

"He went very peacefully, surrounded by family," they said.

READ MORE:

* Keytruda too late for Jeff Paterson

* Auckland student's creative approach to campaigning for melanoma drug Keytruda

* Melanoma patient tells Government to give him a fighting chance

* 'Game changer' cancer drug should be high priority, Jeff says

* Cancer drug Keytruda wanted to help keep Jeff alive

"He was such a fighter to the end, and we know that he wants us to support each other through this time.

"We are so proud of all of Jeffie's achievements, from his relationships with his friends and family, his long nights studying at university, his skilful guitar and surfing, and his sacrifice for the melanoma community.

"Jeffie's message to us would be to stay strong, and also a message of thanks to everybody that has played even a small part in his life journey."

Paterson was diagnosed with melanoma when he was 16 after he noticed a mole on his forearm was flaking.

It later metastasised and spread to his lymph nodes, brain and lungs.

Family spokeswoman Kathryn Williams, also a stage four melanoma sufferer and Keytruda campaigner, said Paterson was an "extraordinary young man and a truly great New Zealander".

"His firm and enduring resolve to fight his cancer by securing funded cancer treatment resulted in melanoma cancer treatment being made available in New Zealand."

Williams met Paterson on March 1 when they delivered petitions with 54,000 signatures to Parliament on March 1 asking Keytruda to be freely available for advanced melanoma patients.

The immunotherapy drug, also known as pembrolizumab, was previously only available at a cost of about $11,000 a month.

In June, Pharmac announced it would begin funding the drug. It will become available to patients from September 1.

But that news was bittersweet for Paterson, who was told he could not benefit from the drug as he was too sick to handle the side effects and would not live long enough to see any improvement in health.

Williams said she "absolutely" believed Paterson might have survived if he was able to access the drug sooner.

"He begged Pharmac for the drugs ... The most heartbreaking aspect of losing such an incredible young man like Jeff is that he fought so hard. It's heartbreaking to watch anyone fight cancer and fight for their life, but to have had to fight for that medicine, and the medicine come too late, and Jeffrey was a key player in getting those drugs across the line. It's devastating."

Williams said Paterson, who lived in west Auckland, was a "beacon of hope" for those fighting advanced melanoma.

"All New Zealanders, and generations to come, owe so much to Jeffrey Paterson. It was his fight and his perseverance and tenacity ... it was a massive campaign by patients and Jeff was key to that campaign.

"If he hadn't decided to fight the way he did, not just for himself but for others, we would not have those drugs. New Zealanders need to know that, and New Zealanders need to remember Jeffrey Paterson. They need to remember that what he did was an incredibly selfless act."

"He held on and he just hoped and hoped and hoped that those drugs would be made available. And he fought and fought and fought. It's such a tragedy and such a waste of such a talented and incredible young man."

Dr Chris Jackson, medical director for the Cancer Society of New Zealand, said he was sad about Paterson's passing. He did not want to comment on the death or his fight for Keytruda out of respect for his family.

"I know people who were affected by melanoma in the time we were waiting. The problem was that the drug was so expensive," he said.

"A number of patients campaigned very hard for access to drugs for advanced melanoma. They hasn't had the chance to make their voices heard through the usual channels so they took to social media."

Paterson was one of those who documented his journey on a dedicated Facebook page, where he used the signature #peacefrompatt to sign off his posts.

Advanced melanoma kills more than 350,000 Kiwis each year, but they could be eligible for Keytruda if it was funding.

Two-thirds to three-quarter of patients see an improvement after using the drug, said Jackson.

"Unfortunately, it's not a magic bullet and it certainly doesn't work for all."

But, he said there had been massive breakthroughs in cancer treatment over the years which could change the cancer cells from the inside.

"What we know is unfortunately the cost of the drugs is very high and that's the problem for our public health system to grapple with."

- Sunday Star Times