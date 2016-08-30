5cm object found in breast

Auckland District Health Board slammed after leaving dressing inside breast wound

A foreign body left within a breast wound has sparked a policy change within the Auckland District Health Board.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill has found the health board at fault after its nurses left the 5cm foreign body within the woman's breast, thwarting her recovery.

In 2013, the woman, known only as "Mrs A", developed an abscess in her breast a month after giving birth, and underwent surgery to remove it.

District health nurses regularly visited the woman's home over the next four months to dress the 3cm deep wound.

They initially packed it with absorbent Aquacel rope, a portion of which is supposed to be visible outside the wound against the patient's skin.

Subsequent visiting nurses couldn't see the protruding rope, and assumed the patient had removed it herself.

After Mrs A endured months of increasing pain and green pus coming from the wound, a scan revealed the rope to still be inside her breast.

It was removed with surgery and the breast healed fully one month afterwards.

The commissioner's report deemed "the failures of the district nurses to be service level failures that are directly attributable to ADHB as the service provider."

He stated that the health board had "demonstrated a pattern of suboptimal care".

Before the case the health board had no policy for keeping track of foreign bodies within wounds, or the products used to treat them.

It has since introduced a new policy to cover that field and made changes to existing documentation policy.

The commissioner recommended the health board send a written apology to Mrs A.

