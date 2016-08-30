$30k raised to honour dad and brother

Keira Bowes raises $30k for brain cancer research in honour of dad and brother

A 12-year-old girl who survived a car crash that killed her brother and led to her father being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer is hoping to help find a cure.

Keira Bowes, of Hokitika, ran the Bridge to Brisbane charity race on Sunday in honour of her late father Mark and brother Tayne – and raised $30,000 for brain cancer research.

"Two years ago my dad raised over $10,000 in the Bridge to Brisbane for brain cancer in memory of my big brother Tayne who was killed in a terrible car accident that happened due to a seizure dad suffered because of an unknown brain tumour," she said.

Keira was eight when the ute she was in flipped upside-down in a waist-deep mine pond about 12 kilometres south of Hokitika on August 12, 2012. She was rescued from the submerged vehicle by police, but 9-year-old Tayne died at the scene.

"It's been an absolutely horrific four years. Keira is very lucky that she's here," mum Katrina Bowes said. "If it had been another 30 minutes god knows what would have happened. We are very lucky she's still here."

Mark Bowes was diagnosed with brain cancer after the crash.

He was given just over a year to live but "put up a massive fight" until he died on June 12 this year.

Keira said she raised the money to boost awareness of brain cancer.

"I'm blown away by all the donations. It's really cool," she said.

She ran the 5km run in only 33 minutes.

Katrina Bowes also ran the 5km Bridge to Brisbane, with her two-year-old daughter Luca and Mark's parents, Murray and Jennifer Bowes.

"It was something had Mark had the opportunity he would have done also. It's something we all wanted to do for both Mark and Tayne," Katrina Bowes said.

The Hokitika community had been an amazing support, she said.

"Support came from far and wide, not just from our family and friends in Hokitika. We got messages from all over New Zealand and Australia, where we lived for 10 years."

They had aimed to raise $700, but donations kept flooding in.

"Our story is a horrible one and touched many people. It is a beautiful thing that they were able to give us a lot or a little for brain cancer research," Bowes said.

"We visited the Wesley Medical Centre while in Brisbane. They are doing a fantastic job. I know they will use the money Keira raised to really make a difference to people's lives."

