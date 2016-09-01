Overworked and stressed doctors asking for end to 12-day rosters

ONE News NZ Resident Doctors’ Association says it wants to fix rostering issues across all DHBs.

Patient safety is being put at risk by tired, overworked doctors, a doctors' union says.

Dr Midori Fujino, a resident doctor Palmerston North Hospital said doctors were working a taxing 12-day roster.

Rostered doctors worked an 8am to 4pm day Monday to Friday, normally doing between one and two hours unpaid overtime each day. They then worked 15 hours on both Saturday and Sunday, before going back into another five-day working week.

Fujino, who is also the regional delegate for resident doctors in Palmerston North, estimated more than 50 staff at the hospital would be affected by such shifts, but said all doctors would be affected by it at some point in their training.

"It is incredibly stressful, especially once you reach the Sunday, Monday you feel like you've not been given a break. I feel sorry for the patients.

"You wouldn't let a pilot do that, but you do when it comes to someone's individual health. It's not safe."

Doctors only got a two-day break before going back to the wards.

The night shift - working from about 11pm to 8am for seven days in a row - was equally draining.

A tired doctor was more likely to make mistakes, she said.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association (NZRDA) said rostered doctors were clocking in more than 110 hours over the 12-day shifts.

It is heading into mediation on the issue on September 12.

It wants night shifts cut to a maximum of four in a row, and the 12-day roster cut to a maximum 10 days.

MidCentral DHB has six affected rosters, and NZRDA national secretary Dr Deborah Powell said it needed to employ a further 6.4 doctors in order to rectify the rosters.

"The affected doctors in MidCentral DHB work in a broad range of specialties from paediatrics, through to medicine and surgery," Powell said.

"MidCentral DHB have made no effort to work with the NZRDA to provide safer rosters for resident doctors, and have not rectified any of their affected rosters."

Julie Patterson, Whanganui DHB chief executive and DHB National Workforce and Employment Relations Programme chief executive, said they did not want to make extensive statements prior to mediation.

However she did state that the resident doctors work force was unique in that it was a 'workforce in training'.

"The issue of hours of work versus training demands is a longstanding and international issue worldwide."

Patterson said DHBs invest significantly in resident doctors to ensure world class training and safe patient-centred services nationally.

DHBs tabled an offer on August 16 that contained a commitment to review every one of the rosters the union had identified as causing concern, she said.

"We acknowledge that there are points of difference in dealing with the unions concerns but the DHBs believe that these are reconcilable."

The offer, reflecting an additional DHB investment of over $60m, included a 5 per cent salary increase for all resident doctors over a three-year term.

