PM cool on mandatory water chlorination

John Key talks down mandatory water chlorination

Prime Minister John Key says cities like Christchurch pride themselves on their unchlorinated drinking water.

Prime Minister John Key has downplayed calls for mandatory chlorination of the country's water supply following the Havelock North gastro outbreak, saying any forced change would be "quite controversial".

Thousands of people in the town have fallen ill from water contaminated with campylobacter, while dozens have been hospitalised and the deaths of two elderly people have been linked to the outbreak.

Havelock North's water supply was unchlorinated before the outbreak, although chlorine was added in mid-August following suspicious water test results and a large number of school absences.

RNZ Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule hopes the boil-water notice in Havelock North will be lifted tomorrow.

Some local councils have spoken out against mandatory chlorination, with the mayors of Napier and Lower Hutt among those opposing any change to the current situation.

MARTY SHARPE/ FAIRFAX NZ Shops in Havelock North have been forced to close their doors following the gastro outbreak.

Key said chlorination was among the issues that the Government and the regional council would consider, but any move to mandatory chlorination would be "quite controversial".

"Take Christchurch for instance, which was long prided itself on its artesian wells and its unchlorinated water.

"I think they would be concerned about any forced move by the Government to make the people of Christchurch drink chlorinated water."

However, a recent Christchurch City Council report on the city's drinking water said there had been 125 positive tests for E coli bacteria in the last four years.

Key said the inquiries into the Havelock North outbreak needed to be completed before any conclusions could be drawn regarding nationwide changes.

"We don't know that [the cause] yet: there's lot of speculation, but that's the purpose of two very strong independent inquiries...

"When we understand all of that, I think we can understand what we need to do next."

- Stuff