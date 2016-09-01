Three years of chemo for Jonty

Three years of leukaemia treatment for eight-year-old Christchurch boy Jonty Gray

DAVID WALKER/Stuff.co.nz New Zealand cricketer and Māia Health Foundation ambassador Brendon McCullum meets 8-year-old leukaemia patient Jonty Gray.

Eight-year-old Jonty Gray seemed like his "same sparky self" but unknown to his family, he was incredibly unwell.

A week before Easter this year, he felt a bit sick and had headaches.

As usual, he went to Wanaka with his family for the holiday weekend but something wasn't quite right.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Jonty Gray with his mother Jules Gray.

Jonty's mum, Jules Gray, said he normally raced ahead of the rest of the family on walks, but this time he was out of breath.

They rushed him back to Christchurch to find out what was wrong.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Maia Health Foundation ambassador Brendon McCullum says eight-year-old leukaemia patient Jonty Gray is a prime example of someone Maia wants to help.

"On Easter Sunday he was diagnosed with ALL, which is acute lymphoblastic leukaemia," Gray said.

"He never seemed that unwell. He just had a headache and he was a little bit breathless. He was still his same sparky self . . . but he was actually incredibly unwell."

Jonty will have chemotherapy every second week until January.

Chemotherapy will then be reduced to once a month, continuing until July 2019.

Jonty tries to get to school once or twice a week, but with the unrelenting medication schedule he has to spend a lot of time in hospital.

He said he liked the staff and liked playing with balls and lego in the play area, but he sometimes got bored.

"We mainly bring a lot of the toys in ourselves," his mum said.

Jonty said he liked to socialise with other kids in the unit, many of whom were from other parts of the country.

During his treatment, Jonty will visit Christchurch Hospital's pediatric unit and the hospital's new building, expected to open in 2018.

Maia Health Foundation, a charity for health services, is raising money to provide advanced facilities for the children's unit in the new building.

"It's hard at times being in a building site. The hospital is currently incredibly disrupted," Gray said.

She said some entrances to the hospital were blocked off because of construction and dust.

Gray has two other children to manage.

"It's hard at times trying to keep together as a family while Jonty's having a lot of treatment."

The new children's unit will have a large play area and facilities for visiting families.

Gray hoped the new facilities would match the "amazing" staff dealing with Jonty.

"They do their very best to make all the children feel really welcome, and make all the horrible procedures as comfortable as possible."

New Zealand Cup and Show Week announced on Thursday that its main partner for 2016 was Maia Health Foundation.

Event tickets went on sale on Thursday, and event goers can to donate to Maia when buying tickets or by purchasing wristbands at events.

