Long road to top for Muscular Dystrophy Association chief executive Ronelle Baker

Chris McKeen Ronelle Baker knows first hand what it is to be discriminated against.

Ronelle Baker was 11 when she last did a handstand. She remembers it clearly; in the sunny Hamilton backyard, her arms collapsed from under her and she ploughed face-first into the warm grass.

She was 12 when, in one terrifying heartbeat at Raglan, she realised she could not kick out of the undertow. At 14, she was yelled at by a PE teacher for being lazy when she discovered mid-class she could no longer run.

With each passing year, Baker gradually loses the abilities she was born with. The Auckland mother loves to cook for her family, but can no longer chop vegetables.

Chris McKeen/FairfaxNZ Ronelle Baker has overcome multiple challenges to become chief executive of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

She can still lift her arms enough - just - to shampoo her hair. She has a power wheelchair to lift her from the toilet, up to push buttons on an Eftpos machine, and to her work as the chief executive of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of New Zealand.

At 44, Baker has just become the first chief executive of the organisation - in fact, of most non-profit organisations - to suffer from the disease she is working to illuminate.

Chris McKeen/FairfaxNZ "We don't sit around waiting for a cure but people need good care, they need access to resources."

She knows first hand what it is to be discriminated against - to miss out on job opportunities because there is no wheelchair access to the office, or to have people talk down to you because they think you're mentally impaired.

"Basically all of your muscles just waste away and there's nothing that can be done about it. I had lost most of my ability to walk by the time I was 40 - it took me a long time to come to terms with what was happening to me."

Even menial tasks are made more difficult by the debilitating neuromuscular condition Baker and 4500 other New Zealanders live with every day.

How does she stay positive? "I think it's fair to say that sometimes I don't," says the up-front chief executive. "I go by the 80-20 rule - I reckon 80 per cent of the time I'm pretty comfortable with who I am and what I'm doing. I'm a mother and an aunty and a wife and a daughter so that's what keeps me focused in life. My life is bigger than me.

"I'm a bit ambitious, so I'm enjoying this new career change and that helps me to stay positive and focused. Because it feels like I'm able to do something meaningful, and make a difference."

Muscular dystrophy is a hereditary condition which is degenerative - meaning it gets worse with age. Muscles begin to waste away over time, with the gradual loss of the ability to walk, sit up, and even breathe unaided.

Eight members of Baker's family live with the rare facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), including her grandfather, mother, and uncles. Her own biological son, 23, has not had genetic testing but has no physical symptoms.

For Baker, the first signs began when she was eight years old. In a time when people with physical disabilities were referred to as cripples, there was little known about the illness.

Her own mother didn't like her to talk about it outside of the family, and at school Baker had no support.

She left school at 16, falling pregnant at 20 and raising her son as a solo mother while she went to university part-time and studied social work, eventually gaining a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Her first job interview after graduating left her sick with disappointment. "The interview went really well but they were like 'how are you at climbing stairs?' I was like 'well, I can't really.' They said: 'obviously we've interviewed you and we think you'd be great for the job but we can't employ you because our office is upstairs'."

While she experiences plenty of "random acts of kindness" as a wheelchair user, Baker says some organisations have a long way to go to address equal access.

It's one of the many changes she is fighting for, along with better and more timely diagnosis, early support and treatment plans, and funding for better treatment.

"We don't sit around waiting for a cure but people need good care, they need access to resources. Things like power wheelchairs should be standard issue - no-one should have to live in the community without that.

"People with muscular dystrophy can be productive, active contributors if they get enough support."

Baker is being joined in promoting Muscular Dystrophy Week by 2014 New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O'Sullivan, whose son was diagnosed with duchenne - a form of muscular dystrophy that effects around 200 young boys nationwide - last year.

On Thursday she jumped off Auckland's Sky Tower all in a bid to raise awareness.

More information about the condition and where to donate can be found at mda.org.nz.

