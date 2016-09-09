A young man, a son, a brother

Parents desperate to keep son safe from addictions

STRINGER/CHILE Mental health and addiction services are struggling to manage a "slow tide" of complex cases, addiction expert Doug Sellman says.

Beneath a quirky court story about an "inept" 22-year-old Christchurch shoplifter is another, darker tale.

It's a story of a young man, a son and brother, whose brain has been pummelled with epileptic seizures his whole life, is severely addicted to synthetic cannabis and gambling, has psychotic episodes and uses petty theft to support his drug habit.

The story is also of loving parents who have spent years navigating the mental health, addiction and court services in a bid to keep their son safe.

ANDY JACKSON/FAIRFAX NZ Addiction expert Doug Sellman says thousands of Kiwis have complex mental health, addiction and medical needs.

READ MORE:

* CDHB to take money from elderly to subsidise mental health

* Canterbury District Health Board gets lowest funding increase

* Government to fund several mental health packages worth millions for Canterbury

* Christchurch Dilemmas: Christchurch's mental health crisis

Speaking from a medical detox clinic at a psychiatric hospital in Christchurch, Ben* was hopeful he might finally kick his addiction to synthetic cannabis and get his life back.

"Things got out of control because I couldn't afford my addiction really."

Born with epilepsy, medication had not protected Ben from hundreds of seizures since infancy, mum Robyn* said.

At the age of 16, Ben had surgery to remove an area of abnormality from his brain in the hope it would stop the seizures, but it failed to work.

Robyn described the seizures as "an insult to the brain", which left Ben exhausted and irritable.

He started using cannabis regularly with mates from the age of 16.

"It was just peer pressure really."

He finished level 1 of his NCEA and a pre-apprenticeship in building.

By the age of 19, he was working multiple jobs and had saved enough money to buy a house, with the help of his parents.

But it was then he began experiencing frightening psychotic episodes marked by extreme paranoia.

He believed he was being watched by police and would "flip out".

A speed camera flash in the Lyttelton tunnel, helicopters and police cars would spark off episodes in which he became extremely distressed, upset and angry.

Robyn said her son's paranoia and drug addiction fuelled each other in a never-ending cycle.

"He would read meaning in to things . . . so he got to the point where he couldn't listen to music or watch TV, so normal activities were not available to him, and that increased the need to use [drugs]."

Ben was first admitted to Hillmorton Hospital two years ago and was prescribed anti-psychotic medication.

He was discharged to supported accommodation, where he was introduced to synthetic cannabis by fellow residents.

"I had smoked so much weed that it didn't do anything for me anymore. I had to use something stronger to get an effect," he said.

Back on his own at a city council flat, Ben's addiction continued its grip and extended to gambling and crime.

This year alone, he had been charged with theft multiple times, Robyn said.

Having matters before the court made him ineligible for a specialist six week addiction programme.

He started the programme in March, but things went badly when a change in his medication triggered psychotic episodes.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital's emergency department, but was initially denied admission to Hillmorton. Robyn returned with him the following day and he was accepted.

At Hillmorton, suffering from withdrawals and the side effects of his medication, he became extremely agitated when staff would not give him a cigarette.

Despite calling to say she was on her way, a doctor discharged Ben – a decision Robyn is still angry about four months later.

She said there was no consultation with Ben's supervising psychiatrist, her or his father.

Canterbury District Health Board psychiatry chief Peri Renison said people were discharged "when their mental illness has received the clinical benefit able to be provided by an inpatient service".

Within days, Ben had returned to his flat, started using drugs again and committed theft.

Robyn and Ben's father had spent the following months trying to keep him out of trouble and get him back on the recovery programme.

He began medical detox at Kennedy House on August 29, ahead of starting the programme.

"It was a bit tough at first because the cravings were really tough and I felt like walking out the door," Ben said.

Robyn spent days trying to talk him out of leaving.

"I said 'you know if you don't do it this way you will end up detoxing in jail which will be 10 times worse'."

He walked out with a week.

"He couldn't handle being there, which is pretty upsetting for us," Robyn said.

Addiction expert Doug Sellman said there were thousands of people like Ben with complex mental health, addiction and medical needs.

"It's been a slow tide of people coming in who have multiple problems."

The traditional gap between mental health and addiction services was closing, but resourcing was inadequate.

Ben's earlier discharge from Hillmorton was "extraordinary", Sellman said.

"That's a systems failure because one of the biggest things in helping people with mental health and addiction problems is continuity of therapeutic relationship.

"If the service doesn't have that capability then it's being underfunded and we're just going to continue on the merry-go-round with these people and they will end up in prison, or dead or continue to flounder."

* Names have changed to protect identities.

- Stuff