E coli in Pahiatua water

Pahiatua water tests positive for E coli; boil notice issued

The source of Pahiatua's drinking water has tested positive for E coli and residents are being advised to boil their water.

At this stage, no contamination has been detected in the town's water pipes.

As of midday Friday, the water was being chlorinated. The Tararua District Council has not received any reports of illness.

After two consecutive days of positive test results for E coli in the Pahiatua water bore, and consultation with MidCentral Health and the Ministry of Health, the precautionary boil water notice was issued on Friday afternoon.

The council had said on Wednesday it was working towards chlorinating the bore. The urgency of the work was highlighted by a widespread gastro illness outbreak in Havelock North that was caused by contaminated water.

The council said the deep bore was a secure water source under Ministry of Health standards, and it was not required to be chlorinated.

Pahiatua and Norsewood were the only areas in the greater Manawatu region to have council-provided water supplies that were not chlorinated.

Pahiatua's only supermarket has seen a rush on bottled water.

New World Pahiatua owner/operator Jason Griggs said there had been "a bit of water going out", and it would be sold at cost.

"When the community is in need, you just do these things."

The supermarket chain had taken lessons from the Havelock North incident, so a big shipment of water was being sent from Palmerston North to Pahiatua, he said.

Pahiatua resident Paddy Brown, 88, was notified by her caregiver on Friday afternoon.

But she said she had not drunk water straight from the tap in about 60 years. She already boiled it to reduce risk of illness.

"Pahiatua has had water problems for years."

Tararua College staff and students, as well as parents, had been notified, the principal's personal assistant Mandy Brown said.

Email and Facebook was being used to inform community members, she said.

"I'm really hoping it's just a precautionary thing."

In its notice, the council said residents wanting to drink water, make ice, brush teeth, or prepare infant formula and other food must boil their water and let it cool down before use.

A single cycle of a full electric jug would be enough to boil the water.

Water could also be boiled on a stove in a clean metal pan, as long as the water was at a rolling boil for one minute, then covered and cooled in the same pan.

People who are young, pregnant, elderly or have severely compromised immune systems are being asked to contact health professionals before drinking the water.

As an additional precaution the council organised for a water tank to be delivered to the Pahiatua Service Centre about 5pm on Friday.

