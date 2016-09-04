Pahiatua water still not OK

Pahiatua still required to boil water

Kelly Schicker There has been a rush on bottled water amid an E coli scare at Pahiatua.

Pahiatua residents will have to continue to boil their water for at least another few days after the town's water system failed to get the all-clear.

Tararua mayor Roly Ellis said the council water manager rang him with the bad news on Saturday afternoon.

"We've had a positive result [for E coli], sadly, so we'll be carrying on with boiling the water and taking proper precautions. But, luckily, we haven't had any sickness reported yet."

The water supply needs to test clear of E coli for three days before the precautions can be safely put aside.

On Sunday, the entire system tested clear of contamination.

A chlorinator had been up and running since mid-afternoon on Friday, and the Tararua District Council's water management team was flushing out the entire Pahiatua water system, Ellis said.

"That will take between 24 and 36 hours. We'll be sampling the area as it's flushed through [to check for further contamination]."

In the meantime, Ellis advised Pahiatua residents to continue checking the council's website and Facebook page for updates, and boiling their water.

A tanker was available outside the Pahiatua Service Centre for residents who wanted to bottle some clean water.

Ellis said he met with council staff on Sunday to discuss additional ways of communicating updates to the people of Pahiatua.

Continued flushing is taking place to move the chlorinated water - which is going to the reservoir - through the town system.

"We're keeping up regular testing on both the bore and the reticulation. Our staff are working to find the answers to this and provide an explanation as quickly as possible," Tararua District Council utilities manager Dave Watson said.

"We really appreciate all the support and community strength that we've seen during this time and want to thank everyone out there who has been working to get the word out and help others in the community."

The council said the water may be discoloured while flushing was taking place.

The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Friday afternoon after two consecutive days of positive test results for E coli in the Pahiatua water bore, and consultation with the MidCentral District Health Board and the Ministry of Health.

The council had said on Wednesday it was working towards chlorinating the bore. The urgency of the work was highlighted by a widespread gastro illness outbreak in Havelock North that was caused by contaminated water.

The council said the deep bore was a secure water source under Ministry of Health standards, and it was not required to be chlorinated.

Pahiatua and Norsewood were the only areas in the greater Manawatu region to have council-provided water supplies that were not chlorinated.

Pahiatua's only supermarket had a rush on bottled water on Friday.

New World Pahiatua owner/operator Jason Griggs said there had been "a bit of water going out", and it would be sold at cost.

"When the community is in need, you just do these things."

In its notice, the council said residents wanting to drink water, make ice, brush teeth, or prepare infant formula and other food must boil their water and let it cool down before use.

A single cycle of a full electric jug would be enough to boil the water.

Water could also be boiled on a stove in a clean metal pan, as long as the water was at a rolling boil for one minute, then covered and cooled in the same pan.

People who are young, pregnant, elderly or have severely compromised immune systems are being asked to contact health professionals before drinking the water.

- Stuff