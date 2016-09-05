Women urged to become 'breast aware' as Nikki Kaye diagnosed with breast cancer

FAIRFAX NZ Cabinet Minister Nikki Kaye is one of around 400 women under the age of 44 who are diagnosed with Breast Cancer in New Zealand every year.

Cabinet minister Nikki Kaye has joined around 400 New Zealand women who are diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 44 each year.

The latest research showed about 90 of these women are aged 35-39.

Across all ages, about 3000 women are diagnosed each year.

MURRAY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ Being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 36 should increase Nikki Kaye's chance of beating the disease.

According to the Ministry of Health, breast cancer is the third most common cancer in the country and claimed 600 lives annually.

Being diagnosed at age 36 could be in the Auckland Central MP's favour, as it greatly increases Kaye's chances of survival.

SUPPLIED The NZ Breast Cancer Foundation have encouraged women to be 'breast aware' from age 20 and check their breasts before starting regular mammograms.

Around 85 per cent of sufferers in this age group are still alive five years after diagnosis.

However, having cancer under 45 could also present additional issues around preserving fertility, the possibility of early menopause and maintaining bone health.

BECOMING BREAST AWARE

New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive, Evangelia Henderson, said it was important women become 'breast aware'.

"To know their own breast, to know the signs and symptoms and to really be vigilant about any changes and to go see their doctors if there are any changes," she said.

That included things like a lump or pain in the breast, nipple changes or discharge or changes in the colour of the skin.

"Under the age of 40 is not that common for women to be diagnosed and that's important for women to know. We don't want to be scare-moungering, but breast cancer does become more prevalent in older women," Henderson said.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Diagnostic testing is used to help determine the type and stage of the cancer and the best way to treat it.

Foundation spokesperson, Adele Gautier, said surgery was generally the first step.



"After that, some women will have chemotherapy, depending on what kind of breast cancer they've got and how aggressive it is and a lot of women will also go on five to 10 years of hormone therapy.

"People whose breast cancer is caught quite early, in stage one or two, they might not have chemo. Some women, particularly if the breast cancer has spread to their lymph nodes, will be required to have radiation therapy as that helps prevents the cancer from coming back," Gautier said.

About five to 10 per cent of breast cancers are hereditary, but most are diagnosed in women with no history of the disease.

BREAST CANCER BY THE NUMBERS

About 3000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

On average, eight women are diagnosed each day.

Women have a 92% chance of surviving breast cancer for 10 years or longer if their cancer is detected by mammogram.

While mammograms are free for women aged 45-69, the foundation said women should consider having them from age 40.

About 20 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, accounting for 1% of all cases.

SOURCE: NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

- Stuff