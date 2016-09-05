Hospital parking stoush boils over

Parking issues plague patients, visitors and staff at Wellington Hospital

FAIRFAX NZ Parking has long been a "pressure point" in Newtown, especially around Wellington Hospital, local councillor Paul Eagle says.

Staff have been ordered out of public parking spaces at Wellington Hospital, because they have been causing patients to miss appointments.

Capital & Coast District Health Board says it is reviewing options to "make parking fair and equitable for patients and staff", after a change in car park provider, chief medical officer John Tait said.

The DHB recently asked staff not to park beneath the hospital during the day, as this underground area was for patients and visitors.

FAIRFAX NZ Limited long-term parking options are available in Newtown's busy streets that surround Wellignton Hospital.

"It's a concern that patients have difficulty finding car parks and are late for, or miss, appointments because of this."

But the nurses' union is accusing bosses of jeopardising staff safety by making them wander the streets at night to find their cars.

TOM HUNT/ FAIRFAX NZ A parking warden and tow truck ready and waiting to tow cars outside Wellington Hospital in March this year.

Staff have criticised the move, saying there's not enough parking provided on site, and it is particularly dangerous to make late-shift or early-morning workers wander to and from car parks around Newtown.

​New Zealand Nurses Organisation lead delegate Erin Kennedy said a staff member was assaulted while walking from her car recently.

"One would rather walk down the middle of the road ... she'd rather risk being run over than bashed.

"I haven't seen our members get so upset and hot under the collar for quite some time ... even if they pay full price, they can't park in there.

"The hospital doesn't seem to to care if they're safe at the end of the shift."

Staff representatives are due to meet management later this week to discuss the issue.

PRESSURE POINT

Southern ward city councillor Paul Eagle said Newtown had long been a "parking pressure point", along with Wellington Airport and Victoria University's Kelburn campus.

He claimed DHB was putting dollar signs ahead of staff safety. "Its problem is, it doesn't get enough funding from the Government, so it looks at everything with dollar signs."

Capital & Coast posted a deficit of $10.5 million in the last financial year – about one-fifth of all DHB debt of $54m.

Parking at the hospital was previously operated by Wilson, but it's understood the operation was awarded to a new contractor earlier this year.

There are more than 1600 car parks on the hospital site, and that number had not changed, Tait said.

Staff safety was a priority, and security orderlies were available on request to walk staff to their cars at night.

Buses run until after midnight along limited routes, but only every 30 minutes.

Newtown Residents Association president Rhona Carson said the "tremendous pressure" for car parks at the hospital had already spilled on to nearby streets.

"We believe a number of hospital staff already avoid paying for parking on the grounds, and choose to use free parking on the street."

TOO SMALL

Several hospital users said there was not enough parking on site, and the problem was worse later in the day.

A part-time medical consultant, who did not want to be named, said the scarcity of parking was "very unsatisfactory".

"Sometimes, when I was actually paying something like $120 a month to have access to this car park, I couldn't even find a park and occasionally I parked out on the street."

Visiting GP Trish Goodson, of Wellington, said there was no doubt the car park was too small.

"They definitely [need more parks] because, if you arrive here around the middle of the day, it's very hard to get a park, either inside or outside. They're all full."

Visitor Kim Oomen said it could be frustrating to see designated staff parking spaces not being used when there were no parks for visitors.

"It's annoying, but obviously the staff need it, too."

City councillor Andy Foster, chairman of the urban development and transport committee, said the city's parking policy would be reviewed as soon as the local body elections were over.

"One element of that is looking at parking in areas in particularly busy parts of the city, including the hospital."

