DHB 'failed' toddler who died

123rf Health workers were asked to provide written apologies to the parents of the dead toddler.

Health workers failed in their care of a toddler who died the day after being discharged from hospital, a new report has found.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill released the report on Monday.

It found an emergency department consultant, a telehealth nurse and the Southern District Health Board to have breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights while caring for a young girl.

The 2-year-old, identified only as Miss A, had no known medical problems, but an autopsy later diagnosed her as having acute myeloid leukaemia.

She had a cough and runny nose for some days before her death in 2013, the report said.

Her temperature soared to 38.5 degrees Celsius on the fifth day and her mother took her to hospital, where she was also treated for an increased heart rate.

The discharging doctor requested that the paediatric department call the family to follow up, but this never happened.

After two days of refusing food, Miss A's breathing became wheezy and she was taken back to hospital.

She was discharged again that night, but the doctor failed to document discharge information given to her parents or request a follow-up call from the paediatric department.

The next day Miss A's temperature soared to 40.2 degrees and her mother called the emergency department for advice.

She was transferred to a telehealth service and spoke with a registered nurse.

The report stated that the girl's breathing was audible to the nurse throughout the call and that the mother hung up after 3 minutes and 12 seconds, before triage was completed.

At 1pm that day the girl stopped breathing and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

She was unable to be resuscitated.

An autopsy found she had died of a brain herniation caused by sepsis.

Hill criticised the fact that the telehealth nurse did not call Miss A's mother back.

He also made several recommendations to the DHB regarding safe staffing levels and discharge procedures for patients under five years old, as well as procedures for transferring calls to the telehealth service.

The consultant, house officer, DHB and telehealth nurse were each asked to provide written apologies to the girl's parents.

Richard Bunton, the Southern DHB's medical director of patient services, said the toddler's death was a "very sad" event.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family, and have formally apologised to them for our failure to deliver the care they were entitled to.

"Such events are, fortunately, rare, and weigh heavily upon all involved."

The DHB was taking steps to put the Commissioner's recommendations into effect, he said.

