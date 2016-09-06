"I feel really lucky." 

Taranaki man first patient in Australasia to benefit from dissolving heart device

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff.co.nz Trevor Fairhurst has had a dissolving stent implanted in his heart which is an Australasian first.

Last Thursday, Trevor Fairhurst had a dissolving stent implanted into one of his heart vessels.

By Saturday he felt like a new man.

Fairhurst is the first person in Australasia to receive the magnesium based device which is used as a treatment for heart problems.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Trevor Fairhurst is taking a bit of time off work to recover from his surgery but feels like he has a new lease on life.

Prior to the surgery, Fairhurst was in constant pain and his condition had started to worry not only him, but his partner too.

READ MORE:

* Woman faces long health battle after surgical mesh operation

* Family fundraising for daughter's US cerebral palsy operation

* Taranaki people are all heart when it comes to raising funds for angiography machine

* Taranaki Base Hospital opens its new angiography suite

* New Plymouth's Omahanui Private Hospital closes its doors for dementia patients

But two days after the operation the Inglewood man said he felt 25 years younger.

BIOTRONIK The Magmaris Scaffold dissolving stent is a revolutionary treatment for heart disease.

"I got up and I needed to do something. I had energy to burn," he said.

It was a far cry from how he used to feel. Looking back the symptoms of his heart problems had probably been building for about four years before they were diagnosed, Fairhurst said.

The 55-year-old said he felt he had run out of enthusiasm for life, something he put down to long hours at work and being unfit.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ Inglewood man Trevor Fairhurst said he had been an incredible experience to watch his surgery. The device, made from magnesium alloy should be absorbed into his body within a year.

"I really didn't feel like getting out and about," the father-of-two said.

In June, Fairhurst started to experience dizzy spells and faint chest pains one morning at work. A former farmer, Fairhurst now drives tractors for a living.

He said he could still vividly recall the "sense of foreboding" he felt that morning.

After going to see his GP, he was told to go to hospital immediately. After tests, Fairhurst was diagnosed with angina and following an angiogram at Taranaki Base Hospital in August, one of his arteries was found to be blocked.

Before getting the call from Hamilton-based consultant cardiologist Dr Sangeevan Pasupati about the surgery opportunity, Fairhurst said the pain was getting more intense and lasted for longer periods of time.

He said it was similar to heart burn, but he would often experience the pain in "weird" places, like behind his ears and under his arm pits.

"Prior to the operation, it was terrible," he said.

"Every time I would lie down. I would start to have one of those events.

"My partner started to get really, really worried," he said.

Fairhurst said it had been an incredible experience to see how the procedure was performed, as he was awake for the entire process. Two small marks on his right wrist are the only signs he'd even had the surgery.

The pioneering device used by Dr Pasupati is known as the Magmaris scaffold. Of German design, the tiny piece of technology was made of magnesium alloy and once it served its purpose, it dissolved back into the body.

Dr Pasupati said in Fairhurst's case tests found 90 per cent of one his heart vessels was blocked, which was the cause of his ongoing chest pain.

While he had been on medication, surgery to fix the blockage was a good option to help improve Fairhurst's quality of life, he said. The cost of the operation, which was performed at Midland Cardiovascular Services in Hamilton, was covered by Fairhurst's insurer Southern Cross.

While being a part of medical history was something Fairhurst acknowledged, he considered the surgery was also a life-saver for him as well.

"I feel really lucky."

Fairhurst said his brother recently had heart bypass surgery and their father died at the age of 67, from heart-related problems.

But he believed the surgery provided him with a new way to conquer his coronary problems.

"It means I'm going to live, that's a big one," he said.

- Stuff