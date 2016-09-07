NZ scientists call for ban on triclosan after US rules it's harmful to health

123RF Triclosan is in shampoos and antibacterial soaps, as well as children's toys, but is a possible carcinogen.

The United States has banned it, but our children's toys, soaps, toothpastes and shampoo still contain a substance that could harm our health.

Triclosan, commonly found in antibacterial soaps, has been banned in over-the-counter products in the US, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled it was likely to be doing more harm than good.

The ban affects 2100 products, or roughly 40 per cent of the over-the-counter antibacterial soap market.

Now New Zealand scientists have called for it to be banned here too.

READ MORE:

* Antibacterial soap banned in US due to risk of 'long-term harm'

* The health hazards lurking in your home

* How effective is flossing?

"It can affect hormone function, damage the liver and kidneys and is a suspected carcinogen," environmental chemist and Canterbury University senior lecturer Sally Gaw said.

"I would strongly support New Zealand banning triclosan as an ingredient in consumer products including soaps, children's toys and sportswear."

Triclosan has been found in blood, urine, amniotic fluid and breast milk, yet remains approved for use in New Zealand.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set maximum limits of up to 0.3 per cent in cosmetics, including toothpaste and mouthwashes. Importers and manufacturers must comply with these limits.

"The evidence suggests that any benefits associated with using triclosan in consumer products are far outweighed by the impacts on human health and the environment," Gaw said.

It was toxic to bacteria, algae and fish, and could affect aquatic food chains.

Exposing microorganisms to triclosan can lead to antibiotic resistance – a problem being treated as a global public health emergency, Gaw said.

Given the research on triclosan, she said, "there is no reason to keep adding it to consumer products".

Louis Tremblay, an environmental toxicologist at the Cawthron Institute, agreed New Zealand should implement a ban, but said the chemical was still a good weapon in medical and veterinarian settings in which pathogens thrived.

"Under those circumstances, it makes sense to use products containing triclosan to reduce the spread of disease vectors."

Clever marketing had created the notion that such products were more effective than general soap bars, but that was not generally true, he said.

"The chemical companies have invested huge effort and resources to market and sell those products and there is probably a perception that those products reduce the risk of sickness."

Triclosan is a preservative, so is also used in plastic, rubber, textile, leather and paper products to stop bacteria, fungus and mildew from growing.

The EPA last month accepted an application from the Green Party to consider grounds for reassessing triclosan.

EPA hazardous substances spokesman Ray McMillan said: "As grounds have been established, the next stage of the process would be a formal request, which can come from any member of the public, or the EPA chief executive, to proceed with a reassessment."

- Stuff