ROBERT STEVEN/FAIRFAX NZ The student was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A 17-year-old college student is an induced coma in Dunedin Hospital with meningococcal disease.

Her father and close friends are by her bedside as her mother travels from overseas.

Those who came in close contact with the year 13 Mount Aspiring College student have been offered an antibiotic to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Marjorie Cook Mount Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley, of Wanaka.

College principal Wayne Bosley confirmed the student was admitted to Dunedin Hospital on Monday.

Stuff has agreed not to publish her name at the family's request.

"He is really grateful for all the support so far. Everything is pretty raw, as you can imagine . . .Her mother is at least 18 hours away," Bosley said.

Bosley has published a letter from Public Health South's Dr Marion Poore on the school's Facebook page, advising the school to continue "business as usual".

Public Health South asked the school to pass on information to parents, Bosley said.

"As a school we have been advised to keep business as usual.

"Our key task is to inform you as parents and to reassure and support the wider student body.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the student and her family. We wish her a speedy recovery," Bosley said.

Few details of the teenager's condition were available.

Poore says in the letter that "Public Health South does not consider that there is an increased risk to staff and students generally, however, everybody needs to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease".

Meningococcal disease is not easily transmitted from person to person.

It is transmitted only by close personal contact, allowing bacteria to pass from the nose and throat of one person to another.

Signs and symptoms of the disease include looking "really unwell" and getting worse, fever, a skin rash, headache, nausea and neck stiffness and irritation by bright light.

The incubation period is usually three to four days but can be up to 10 days.

Anyone with symptoms should see a doctor without delay, Poore said.

Those who thought they might have come in close contact with the 17-year-old were asked to get in touch with health protection officer Sam Anderson-Mangai at Dunedin Hospital on (03) 474-0999.

