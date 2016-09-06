Student in hospital with meningococcal

Wanaka student in hospital with meningicoccal disease

ROBERT STEVEN/FAIRFAX NZ The student was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A female Mount Aspiring College student is in Dunedin Hospital with meningococcal disease.

Close contacts have been identified and offered an antibiotic to reduce the risk of developing the disease.

Few other details of her condition were available, but college principal Wayne Bosley confirmed the student was admitted to Dunedin Hospital on Monday.

Marjorie Cook Mount Aspiring College principal Wayne Bosley, of Wanaka.

Bosley published a letter from Public Health South's Dr Marion Poore on the school's Facebook page, advising the school to continue "business as usual".

When contacted, Bosley said the school's thoughts were with the student and her family.

"Unfortunately we don't have anything more from the family or the hospital. So we are waiting to know more," he said.

Bosley said Public Health South asked the school was asked to pass on information to parents.

"As a school we have been advised to keep business as usual.

"Our key task is to inform you as parents and to reassure and support the wider student body.

"Our thoughts and best wishes are with the student and her family. We wish her a speedy recovery," Bosley said.

Poore says in the letter that "Public Health South does not consider that there is an increased risk to staff and students generally, however, everybody needs to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease".

Meningococcal disease is not easily transmitted from person to person.

It is transmitted only by close personal contact, allowing bacteria to pass from the nose and throat of one person to another.

Signs and symptoms of the disease include looking "really unwell" and getting worse, fever, a skin rash, headache, nausea and neck stiffness and irritation by bright light.

The incubation period is usually three to four days but can be up to 10 days.

Anyone with symptoms see a doctor without delay, Poore said.

People who thought they might be a close contact were asked to get in touch with health protection officer Sam Anderson-Mangai at Dunedin Hospital on (03) 474-0999. ﻿

