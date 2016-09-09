Gastro outbreak not the first

Report shows Havelock North had a gastro outbreak linked to water 18 years ago

Simon Hendery The Brookvale Rd bore No.2, which was one of two being used to supply Havelock North's town water supply. The bores have been shut, with water now supplied from Hastings.

A fault with the bore that supplies Havelock North water was identified as a possible cause of a campylobacter outbreak that hit the village in 1998 and Hastings District Council is looking into whether it might have caused the latest outbreak.

Documents reveal that the council had been made aware of an outbreak in July 1998, after the Public Health Unit of what was then Healthcare Hawke's Bay (now the district health board) noticed a high number of cases of campylobacteriosis in residents of the Hastings suburb.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule on Friday said he had been unaware of the 1998 outbreak, which affected an unstipulated number of people but he had been made aware of an issue involving a seal on one of the bores back then.

SUPPLIED This shows the location of the bores that provide water for Havelock North (bore 3 has not been used since last year). The sunbursts show sites where the HB Regional Council has found significant loads of e.coli in surface water. The sunburst at the bottom is the test from the Mangateretere Stream.

"This is something I have asked my staff to provide more information on. While I knew about the seal issue, I had not known until today that there had been a campylobacter outbreak back then," Yule said.

​The situation outlined in the document is similar to the recent outbreak which was first noticed by the DHB on August 12 this year.

Supplied This shows as red droplets the location of the 3 water supply bores in relation to Havelock North and the Tukituki River. The green boxes are other bores where no E. coli has been detected. The light orange boxes are water samples from the Tukituki River where typically low levels of E. coli have been detected. The red boxes indicate where low levels of total coliforms have been detected in bores. This is not E. coli. It is bacteria found in soil or vegetation.The sunburst shows where a high level of total coliforms was found in a bore.

The latest outbreak made 5200 people sick and hospitalised 22. Two elderly women who died were found to have contracted campylobacter, but both had other health issues.

An investigation is under way to find how the bug made its way into the water. Evidence to date indicates it came from sheep or cattle and may have originated from near the bores.

The document reveals that analysis after the 1998 outbreak showed there the outbreak did not appear to be linked to food the cases seemed to be within the same water supply area by Hastings District Council.

In 1998 water from the Brookvale Rd bore No.2 was found to have been contaminated by two types of campylobacter. One could not be identified and the other was not the one found in people who had been sick. Council started temporarily chlorinating the water supply.

Later investigations by the council in 1998 showed that the contamination had flowed from the road beside the bore and a nearby stocked paddock. It flowed into the well in which the bore was located. A sump pump designed to remove any water that got into the well did not start pumping until the surface water had covered the bore head and got into the bore.

"In short the bore had an insecure bore head," the document said.

The document concludes that it could not definitely identify that the bore water was the cause of the outbreak.

But "it was demonstrated that water draining from a paddock stocked with sheep was able to drain into the drywell and from there into the bore" and "Chlorination of the [water] supply led to a significant reduction in campylobacteriosis cases".

Council ceo Ross McLeod said staff had been made aware of the 1998 issue on August 22 this year, and he had referred to an incident at the bore during a press conference the following day.

He said the cause believed to be behind the 1998 contamination is "actively being investigated" as a possible cause of the latest contamination and he noted that the document did not definitekly identify a cause of the 1998 contamination.

Since the 1998 event the bore chambers were raised, the drains around the bores were regraded and improved, full concreting of the chambers was redone to direct surface flows away from the chamber, and a second sump pump was put in as a backup measures.

On Friday a Ministry of Health spokesman said the document obtained by FairfaxMedia was on their files but it was not clear who wrote it. It had only been discovered recently as part of a search for such material and it had been supplied to interested parties this week, he said.

A DHB spokeswoman said all archived documents concerning the event were being searched for but these would not be at hand for several days.

