Gough: Making it hard access e-cigarette products 'needlessly meddling'

Christchurch City councillor Jamie Gough says using e-cigarettes is helping him quit smoking.
STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ

Christchurch City councillor Jamie Gough says using e-cigarettes is helping him quit smoking.

A vaping Christchurch city councillor believes there are merits to liberalising the sale of e-cigarette products, saying limiting access seems like "needlessly meddling".

Jamie Gough has caught onto the e-cigarette craze and says they have kept him off cigarettes for the last month.

The sale of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes is currently a legal grey area.

Leonardo DiCaprio vaping at a red carpet event.

Leonardo DiCaprio vaping at a red carpet event.

The Ministry of Health says a lack clarity on the legal position of e-cigarettes means it has been unable to carry out enforcement actions against retailers.

READ MORE
How I quit: I replaced smoking with vaping
Tobacco industry to benefit from new vaping proposals
'Vaping was my saviour from smoking'

 

Vaping is a good alternative to cigarettes, some say.
JASON LEE

Vaping is a good alternative to cigarettes, some say.

 

 

A new ministry proposal would see the sale of e-cigarettes restricted to people 18 and over, the advertising of the products restricted and the use of e-cigarettes prohibited in smokefree areas.

University of Otago researches have suggested alternatives to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes being sold in dairies and supermarkets.

Ad Feedback

Instead, they propose the products be sold in specialist vaping shops or pharmacies.

"We argue the need for a regulated retail environment, such as should apply to all addictive substances."

The researchers said the Government's proposal covered regulatory issues, but not who should be able to sell e-cigarettes and issues around licensing.

Current regulations allowed for any retailers who wished to sell tobacco, a model which had resulted in 6000 outlets and problems such as law breaking.

Christchurch has seen numerous dairies targeted in robberies in 2016, with police saying a black market was fuelling the crimes.

"Existing nicotine supply arrangements are thus a historical anomaly that seriously undermine the Government's smokefree 2025 goal and need to be urgently addressed," the researchers argued.

Pharmacy-only sales of e-cigarettes would improve perceptions of e-cigarettes as a recreational drug, therefore helping reduce youth experimentation, the researchers argued.

A possible downside to pharmacy sales was staff being less knowledgeable about transitioning from smoking to vaping than vape shop workers.

Vape shops could feature a more extensive product range and offer advice on e-cigarette use.

"Enthusiastic vapers" working in the shops could offer experience, given the "complex nature" of some products.

One downside, however, might be their inability to attract a diverse customer base as effectively as pharmacies, the researchers suggested.

But Gough believed there was a case for the wider sale of e-cigarettes.

He did not enjoy smoking and his wife "absolutely hates it", so the Fendalton-Waimairi ward councillor turned to vaping.

"I get the nicotine ones . . . I wander down to Re:Start [Mall] there's a Cosmic Corner.

"I went outside to have a cigarette at council and there were a couple of council staff members and they were vaping," he said

Vaping had "absolutely" made a difference – Gough had not smoked a cigarette in a month.

"I sort of see it as an alternative to patches or something like that . . . I've found that I've actually been vaping less and less," he said.

Making it difficult to access nicotine oil for e-cigarettes seemed like "needlessly meddling", he said.

"From my own perspective I find it really affective . . . As an alternative to cigarettes and a way to stop smoking I've found that it's been really positive."

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

national headlines

'They looked after us' video

The biggest bogan of them all?

Police on hunt for man

Matamata home invasion

'Tropical' day for a semi-nude ski

Minister won't talk, but tweets video

Have you seen this man?

TPPA rally hits Christchurch

'Gruelling' scooter safari video

Hundreds protest TPPA

Kiwis 'committed war crimes' video

Biker critical after SH1 crash

Clydesdale magic

Being pragmatic about death video

Islands miss out on matches

Ad Feedback
special offers