STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ Christchurch City councillor Jamie Gough says using e-cigarettes is helping him quit smoking.

A vaping Christchurch city councillor believes there are merits to liberalising the sale of e-cigarette products, saying limiting access seems like "needlessly meddling".

Jamie Gough has caught onto the e-cigarette craze and says they have kept him off cigarettes for the last month.

The sale of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes is currently a legal grey area.

Leonardo DiCaprio vaping at a red carpet event.

The Ministry of Health says a lack clarity on the legal position of e-cigarettes means it has been unable to carry out enforcement actions against retailers.

JASON LEE Vaping is a good alternative to cigarettes, some say.

A new ministry proposal would see the sale of e-cigarettes restricted to people 18 and over, the advertising of the products restricted and the use of e-cigarettes prohibited in smokefree areas.

University of Otago researches have suggested alternatives to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes being sold in dairies and supermarkets.

Instead, they propose the products be sold in specialist vaping shops or pharmacies.

"We argue the need for a regulated retail environment, such as should apply to all addictive substances."

The researchers said the Government's proposal covered regulatory issues, but not who should be able to sell e-cigarettes and issues around licensing.

Current regulations allowed for any retailers who wished to sell tobacco, a model which had resulted in 6000 outlets and problems such as law breaking.

Christchurch has seen numerous dairies targeted in robberies in 2016, with police saying a black market was fuelling the crimes.

"Existing nicotine supply arrangements are thus a historical anomaly that seriously undermine the Government's smokefree 2025 goal and need to be urgently addressed," the researchers argued.

Pharmacy-only sales of e-cigarettes would improve perceptions of e-cigarettes as a recreational drug, therefore helping reduce youth experimentation, the researchers argued.

A possible downside to pharmacy sales was staff being less knowledgeable about transitioning from smoking to vaping than vape shop workers.

Vape shops could feature a more extensive product range and offer advice on e-cigarette use.

"Enthusiastic vapers" working in the shops could offer experience, given the "complex nature" of some products.

One downside, however, might be their inability to attract a diverse customer base as effectively as pharmacies, the researchers suggested.

But Gough believed there was a case for the wider sale of e-cigarettes.

He did not enjoy smoking and his wife "absolutely hates it", so the Fendalton-Waimairi ward councillor turned to vaping.

"I get the nicotine ones . . . I wander down to Re:Start [Mall] there's a Cosmic Corner.

"I went outside to have a cigarette at council and there were a couple of council staff members and they were vaping," he said

Vaping had "absolutely" made a difference – Gough had not smoked a cigarette in a month.

"I sort of see it as an alternative to patches or something like that . . . I've found that I've actually been vaping less and less," he said.

Making it difficult to access nicotine oil for e-cigarettes seemed like "needlessly meddling", he said.

"From my own perspective I find it really affective . . . As an alternative to cigarettes and a way to stop smoking I've found that it's been really positive."

