Gough: Making it hard access e-cigarette products 'needlessly meddling'
A vaping Christchurch city councillor believes there are merits to liberalising the sale of e-cigarette products, saying limiting access seems like "needlessly meddling".
Jamie Gough has caught onto the e-cigarette craze and says they have kept him off cigarettes for the last month.
The sale of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes is currently a legal grey area.
The Ministry of Health says a lack clarity on the legal position of e-cigarettes means it has been unable to carry out enforcement actions against retailers.
A new ministry proposal would see the sale of e-cigarettes restricted to people 18 and over, the advertising of the products restricted and the use of e-cigarettes prohibited in smokefree areas.
University of Otago researches have suggested alternatives to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes being sold in dairies and supermarkets.
Instead, they propose the products be sold in specialist vaping shops or pharmacies.
"We argue the need for a regulated retail environment, such as should apply to all addictive substances."
The researchers said the Government's proposal covered regulatory issues, but not who should be able to sell e-cigarettes and issues around licensing.
Current regulations allowed for any retailers who wished to sell tobacco, a model which had resulted in 6000 outlets and problems such as law breaking.
Christchurch has seen numerous dairies targeted in robberies in 2016, with police saying a black market was fuelling the crimes.
"Existing nicotine supply arrangements are thus a historical anomaly that seriously undermine the Government's smokefree 2025 goal and need to be urgently addressed," the researchers argued.
Pharmacy-only sales of e-cigarettes would improve perceptions of e-cigarettes as a recreational drug, therefore helping reduce youth experimentation, the researchers argued.
A possible downside to pharmacy sales was staff being less knowledgeable about transitioning from smoking to vaping than vape shop workers.
Vape shops could feature a more extensive product range and offer advice on e-cigarette use.
"Enthusiastic vapers" working in the shops could offer experience, given the "complex nature" of some products.
One downside, however, might be their inability to attract a diverse customer base as effectively as pharmacies, the researchers suggested.
But Gough believed there was a case for the wider sale of e-cigarettes.
He did not enjoy smoking and his wife "absolutely hates it", so the Fendalton-Waimairi ward councillor turned to vaping.
"I get the nicotine ones . . . I wander down to Re:Start [Mall] there's a Cosmic Corner.
"I went outside to have a cigarette at council and there were a couple of council staff members and they were vaping," he said
Vaping had "absolutely" made a difference – Gough had not smoked a cigarette in a month.
"I sort of see it as an alternative to patches or something like that . . . I've found that I've actually been vaping less and less," he said.
Making it difficult to access nicotine oil for e-cigarettes seemed like "needlessly meddling", he said.
"From my own perspective I find it really affective . . . As an alternative to cigarettes and a way to stop smoking I've found that it's been really positive."
