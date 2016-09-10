Kiwi gonorrhoea breakthrough

Meningococcal B vaccine given to Kiwis also protects some against gonorrhoea

Supplied Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, who led the Auckland University team that discovered people who received the MeNZB vaccine had a lower risk of gonorrhoea.

A breakthrough in the battle against gonorrhoea uncovered by Kiwi researchers has lifted hopes of finding a vaccine for the disease that is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

The researchers at Auckland University made the surprising discovery that New Zealanders given the MeNZB vaccine to counter meningococcal B also had improved protection against gonorrhoea.

Their study found people who received the MeNZB vaccine about 10 years ago were 30 per cent less likely to be diagnosed with gonorrhoea, compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Flickr Health authorities have warned that a drug-resistant strain of gonorrhoea will cause serious problems if it becomes more widespread.

MeNZB was developed to protect the young against an epidemic strain of the meningococcal B bacterium.

It was free to anyone under 20 between 2004 and 2006, while routine immunisation for babies and pre-schoolers continued until June 2008. The last phase of the programme, immunisation for people with a high medical risk, ended in 2011.

Ministry of Health figures show more than 1.1 million Kiwis received the MeNZB vaccine during the programme.



Despite more than 100 years of research, efforts to develop a gonorrhoea vaccine had been unsuccessful, the Auckland University said.

A link between gonorrhoea and the meningococcal B vaccine was plausible because the two bacteria involved (Neisseria meningitides and Neisseria gonorrhoeae) had about 80-90 per cent of their primary DNA sequences in common.

Although the MeNZB vaccine was no longer available, a recently developed broad coverage meningococcal B vaccine (4CMenB), that had the key MeNZB ingredient in it, may have a similar or greater protective effect due to additional components to the MeNZB component.

In New Zealand, gonorrhoea is the second most reported sexually transmitted bacterial disease, after chlamydia, with about 3000 cases reported each year. Many cases go unreported. The World Health Organization estimates there were 78 million new gonorrhoea infections worldwide in 2012.

"It's a dreadful disease; left untreated, gonorrhoea can cause severe pain and reduced fertility for women," Hamilton Sexual Health Clinic clinical director Dr Jane Morgan said.

"Of greatest concern is that gonorrhoea has become resistant to multiple antibiotics over recent years and may soon be untreatable. This makes the development of a gonorrhoea vaccine an essential component in reducing the burden of this nasty disease."

Research team head, Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, from Auckland University's Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, said the discovery had the potential to help combat a common and distressing disease.

The study was carried out after it was noticed that gonorrhoea cases declined in this country and Cuba immediately after meningococcal B vaccination programmes.

The link between MeNZB and the fall in gonorrhoea cases was a surprise, as the vaccine was specific for a particular strain of miningococcal disease, and not designed to protect against gonorrhoea, Petousis-Harris said.

"This means we now have better insights into developing a more effective gonorrhoea-specific vaccine or a vaccine that may cover both bacteria species (gonorrhoeae and meningitidis) in the Neisseria genus," she said.

"Next we need to understand how the MeNZB vaccine has worked against gonorrhoea, as well as explore the potential of the new meningococcal B vaccine that is available in some countries against gonorrhoea infection."

The research findings were presented overnight at a conference in England. Auckland University said the study had generated a great deal of interest around the world.

NZ Sexual Health Society president Dr Edward Coughlan said it was fantastic the team appeared to have made a breakthrough.

"Gonorrhoea is a horrible disease that we haven't been able to control. The emergence of multi-drug resistant strains make the discovery of a gonorrhoea vaccine an urgent priority," he said.

"Currently, condoms, partner reduction, screening, treatment and partner notification are all ways individuals can reduce gonorrhoea spreading."

Gonorrhoea could affect anyone who's sexually active. Young people, Maori, Pacific people and gay and bisexual men are at greater risk because gonorrhea is more common in these communities."

The Ministry of Health says gonorrhoea is spread through skin contact during sex.

Some people with gonorrhoea have no symptoms and men have symptoms more often than women.

MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS FOR WOMEN ARE:

- Discoloured/unusual discharge from vagina

- Tummy pain

- Bleeding between periods

- Pain when peeing

- Discharge or bleeding from the anus

FOR MEN:

- White, green, or yellow discharge from the end of the penis

- Irritation of the inside of the penis

- Sore testicles

- Pain when peeing

- Discharge or bleeding from the anus

