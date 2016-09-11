Virtual doctor visits for free

Pilot offers after-hours doctor service online

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Dr Damian Tomic said patients deserve access to free advice from a healthcare professional

Those living in the Waikato will now be able to access an after-hours doctor without leaving home.

And best of all, it's free and available to everyone in the Waikato.

The Waikato District Health Board has launched an online service, which will allow patients to text or video chat with a hospital doctor in the evenings and weekends.

The pilot was set up in response to rural patients who have trouble accessing after-hours health services.

Damian Tomic​, the DHB director of primary and integrated care, said it is difficult for those in rural areas to access an accident and medical centre.

"Even those who are able to get to the hospital can spend hours in the emergency department when their query could have been answered easily by an online doctor, and this would free up ED for more urgent cases," Tomic said.

"People who live in our remote rural communities tell us that they have real difficulty accessing health services, especially out of hours, so we are delighted to be able to offer them this free service."

The service starts on Monday and will be trialled for six months.

It is an extension of the virtual DHB initiative, which launched in May, where patients can text or video chat their doctor or connect through an app on their smart phone called HealthTap.

The online doctors are available Monday to Friday from 6 to 11pm and Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 8am to 8pm.

So far, there are 1025 patients registered.

"We have a roster of two doctors to start with, but we hope to have about 25,000 people registered by the end of the year," Tomic said.

"We expect it will be quiet to start off with, but [there will eventually] be a pool of 10-15 doctors."

Tomic will oversee the service and collate all the outcome data.

"I can't think of any other service that will be as closely monitored as this," he said.

The online doctors, who will all be New Zealand-registered general practitioners or emergency medicine specialists, will be able to write prescriptions in certain situations. These will be faxed to the person's local pharmacy.

The consultation notes will be sent to the patient's normal GP. The patient will also be able to view the notes.

People who want to sign up for the service can take their photo ID to the inquiry desk at Waikato Hospital or to the DHB's other hospitals in Thames, Te Kuiti, Tokoroa and Taumarunui.

Staff will then send an email with links to register with the Virtual DHB and with directions on where to download the HealthTap app.

Patients will be able to message the doctor through a home computer, smart phone or tablet wherever they are and initiate a video chat. The service is free, but normal data charges will apply.

"We want to remove the barriers to health care that many of our population face," Tomic said.

"They deserve access to free advice from a health professional where it's safe and appropriate to do so. This service will add to the out-of-hours services already offered by some GPs and accident and medical centres but will be ideal for people who find it difficult to travel."

