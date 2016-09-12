Second girl with meningococcal

Second Wanaka girl sick with suspected meningococcal disease

IAIN MCGREGOR/FAIRFAX NZ A Wanaka student is intensive care in Christchurch Hospital.

Wanaka is on meningococcal disease alert, after a second case of the disease was reported to Public Health South on Sunday.

A year 12 Mount Aspiring college female student is being treated in intensive care in Christchurch Hospital, after she was admitted on Sunday with a suspected case of the disease.

A confirmed diagnosis is expected today.

The college principal, Wayne Bosley, sent an email to parents on Sunday confirming the girl's admission and forwarding information about the disease from Dr Marion Poore, of Dunedin.

The girl is the second student to have become seriously ill. A year 13 female student was admitted to Dunedin Hospital a week ago with meningococcal disease.

The year 13 student came off a ventilator on Saturday and has shown ongoing, positive and encouraging improvement since then, a family friend said today.

Bosley confirmed senior exams are continuing at the college as scheduled.

"Our thought and best wishes are with the student and her family and I wish her a speedy recovery," Bosley said in his letter to parents.

Wanaka parents this morning said they were worried and were being vigilant for symptoms, which include aversion to bright lights, a blotchy skin rash, feeling very unwell, headaches, vomiting and rapid deterioration.

Poore says people should continue their usual activities. At this point, there were no obvious links between the two cases, she said in a statement.

​Close contacts of the second girl would be followed up and offered antibiotics if the disease was confirmed. Antibiotics did not have to be given immediately, she said.

Poore said there had been an increase in cases of meningococcal disease notified this year, but they had been different strains, and there was no evidence of a community outbreak.

The year 12 student was taken to Christchurch because Dunedin ICU was full, Poore said.

