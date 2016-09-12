Woman admitted to hospital with serious illness possibly linked to gastro outbreak

RNZ More than three weeks on from the start of the Havelock North water contamination crisis - residents were once more able to drink water straight from the tap.

A Havelock North woman has been admitted to Hawke's Bay Hospital with the serious neurological condition Guillain-Barre Syndrome, possibly linked to the campylobacter outbreak.



The woman, in her forties, was admitted on Friday. A hospital spokeswoman said she was in a stable condition and was "progressing well with the treatment she has received".

Hawke's Bay Hospital physician Andrew Burns said she had symptoms during the Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in August.



Burns said other residents of the suburb who experienced pins and needles, weakness or clumsiness of hands or feet should seek medical help quickly.

"Early treatment of this condition can impact on the severity, so early diagnosis is important," he said.



People can call Healthline 24/7 free on 0800 611 116, contact your family doctor or visit after hours services to get a health professionals advice.





More than 5200 people became ill in the outbreak that hit the towndue to a contaminated water supply. Two elderly women who died were found to have contracted campylobacter. Both had other underlying medical conditions. The coroner is investigating the death of one of the women, Jean Sparksman.

Last month it was reported that several people affected by the outbreak could develop Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome, or GBS, sees the body's immune system attack nerves that control movement and feeling. It develops one to two weeks after a campylobacter infection.

Professor Michael Baker, of the department of public health at Otago University, said the risk of progression from campylobacter to GBS was about one in 1700 in New Zealand.

"It's still uncommon. There are about 100 cases of GBS a year in New Zealand and 30 of them are related to campylobacter," he said.

He said New Zealand probably had the world's best research on the risk of the contribution of campylobacter to GBS. A study of 8848 patients hospitalised with campylobacter between 1995 and 2008 showed that five went on to develop GBS. That is one in 1690 people.

It can take between one to three weeks to show symptoms of GBS after a campylobacter infection.

"Most people get it and recover. Occasionally there's a fatality but not very often. A portion of people are left with long-term illness. It's a very unpleasant illness. Basically you get ascending paralysis. You lose the use of your limbs and can lose the ability to breathe at a certain point".

"About a third end up on a ventilator before recovering," Baker said.

"You'll know all about it. It's not a subtle thing. This is quite a distinct serious illness.You will go to hospital with it," he said.

"Anyone noticing symptoms such as numbness, weakness, or pain in their legs or arms should contact their doctor," Baker said.

GBS is an auto-immune disease and is an abnormal response to infection. It can be triggered by various illnesses, including influenza and other gastro and respiratory infections, but campylobacter is the most common cause in New Zealand.

GBS is fatal in about three percent of cases in New Zealand. In 1988-2011 there were 2163 cases of GBS, of which 64 were fatal.

Baker said it needed to be kept in perspective. There were an estimated 70,000 cases of campylobacter a year in New Zealand - one of the highest rates in the world.

"We have very high rates due to contaminated chicken," he said.

