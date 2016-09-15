Health alert over sick churchgoers

Meningococcal disease alert for Auckland churchgoers

123rf Two people were diagnosed with meningococcal disease after attending services at Auckland Fijian Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Otahuhu.

Churchgoers are urged to be on alert after two people were diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service said the people were both diagnosed after attending services at the Auckland Fijian Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Otahuhu.

One remained in hospital and one had since been discharged.

"At this stage in our investigation we are unsure if the two cases are linked," medical officer of health Dr Shanika Perera said.

Anyone who attended the church between August 27 and September 5 was urged to look out for symptoms of meningococcal disease, Perera said.

The disease is a serious illness that can be life-threatening.

Perera said people needed to be alert for flu-like symptoms that quickly become worse.

Symptoms can include fever, confusion, sleepiness, dislike of bright lights, stiff neck, joint pain and the appearance of a rash.

Children and babies may also refuse feeds, can be floppy and experience vomiting.

Perera said it was too early to confirm whether or not Auckland was facing an outbreak of meningococcal disease.

Anyone who suspected they, or someone they knew, had the illness was advised to call their doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116 immediately.

