﻿A Nelson family whose triplets have all been diagnosed with a rare cancer are now the subject of several international studies. SAMANTHA GEE reports.

To say the last two years have been full of ups and downs for Zelia and Ricky Boyd is somewhat of an understatement.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and Zelia said if she'd been told she would become a mum to triplets and all of them would be diagnosed with cancer as babies, she never would have believed it.

Harper, Xavier and Zander Boyd all have a rare cancer known as Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH).



Xavier was the first to be diagnosed last November and the couple were told initially told the others wouldn't be affected, but since then, they too have been diagnosed with the same cancer, defying all medical odds.

Langerhans cell histocytosis is thought to affect about one in two million children and having triplets with it makes their case the rarest in the world.

In the lounge of the family home in Nelson, the 15-month-old triplets, like most other kids their age, are occupied with their favourite toys.

Harper has been practicing balancing on two feet and she isn't far off taking her first steps. She still bosses her brothers around and is a real social butterfly, Zelia said.

Zander is sensitive, but rather stubborn when he wants to be, while Xavier is cheeky, with a tendency to throw a tantrum if he didn't get his way.

"They share everything in this house," Zelia said as Harper switches bottles with one of her brothers. "Even leftover food."

The triplets have skin-only LCH, which appears like lesions on the skin, similar to eczema.

At the moment, the rash is present on the back of Harper's neck and Zander's feet while Xavier's skin appears to be clear.

Xavier was the first to be diagnosed last November after he developed the rash. In March, Zander developed a similar looking rash and tests revealed he too had LCH. Then in July when Harper's eye was swelled up and she too developed a rash, Zelia said they knew what they were in for.

"We weren't really surprised, as soon as we saw the rash, we just knew."

The Boyd's have spent a bit of time at Christchurch Hospital in the last year. The triplets have had biopsies, scans, bone marrow samples taken and numerous general anaesthetics. Three necklaces bearing each of their names show the beginnings of the bead collection.

There hasn't been much research done on skin-only LCH, which can flare up at any time on any part of the body. In some cases, it can even burn out and resolve itself.

The family are taking part in three international studies and hope that the research will be able to establish whether there is a genetic link.

The studies, one at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston and another in Sweden are facilitated by their Christchurch-based oncologist which means they don't have to travel overseas to participate.

As part of the American study, they are currently getting tested for a gene that is linked to five other cancers.

"I think it makes you feel better about the situation knowing something potentially good can come out of it," she said.

Zander and Harper started oral chemotherapy last week which they will be on for six months to a year depending on how their skin reacts, in the hope it will relieve some of their symptoms.

The lesions were itchy and sore, and Zelia said she hoped the treatment would give them a better quality of life.

For the rest of their lives they will need regular check ups to ensure the LCH hasn't spread to other parts of their bodies.

The year hasn't been without its challenges, the family were driving to Christchurch for treatment when they had an accident which resulted in the car being written off. Earlier this week, the day before chemo started, their car was broken into outside their house.

"It sort of feels like, do you just want to put another kick in while we are down," Ricky said.

"In saying that, there are much worse things we have been through I think we have been at rock bottom," Zelia said.

The family have been inundated with support from strangers and people online, many who have donated to their Givealittle page and offered them hampers and vouchers.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Histiocytosis Awareness Month and they are keen to talk about their experiences to raise the profile of the rare cancer they are dealing with.

For now, Zelia is positive that the research will uncover something in their genetic make-up that may help to solve some of the mystery surrounding the condition.

"You don't get handed triplets with cancer for nothing, there must be something good to come out of it so it is all worth it."

You can follow the family's journey on their Triplets Road to Remission Facebook page.

