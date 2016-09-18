Motor neurone disease: 'Welcome to the worst club in the world'

JESSIE CASSON Christchurch radio executive Jac Kluts was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in May 2015.

Christchurch radio sales executive Jac Kluts​ is one of 300 Kiwis dying of motor neurone disease (MND).

The neurological disorder slowly destroys the nerve cells that control muscles.

Sixteen months after being diagnosed, Kluts says he is doing better but still struggles to get his head around it.

"When you're given no hope, no cure, no treatment and a finite amount of time, it does change the way you look at life pretty darn quickly."

Until now, Kluts, 61, has only shared his condition with family, friends and colleagues, but he recently decided to speak out publicly in a national video campaign released this month.

READ MORE:

* Striving to achieve while living with motor neurone disease

* Canterbury football stalwart Ben Hall bravely battled motor neurone disease

He features alongside a host of Kiwi celebrities – including Annabel Langbein, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby​ and Brett McGregor – to raise awareness about MND.

"[I wanted] to make people more aware and support MND New Zealand and research, because the support I've had has been beyond belief."

Kluts said he allowed himself "five minutes of self-pity a day".

"When I was diagnosed with MND someone said to me 'welcome to the worst club in the world'.

"I'm going to miss so many things in the future with the kids and it's a soul pain."

In the past year, he has lost strength in his right side and can now only walk around the house with the aid of a walking stick.

He has started to experience difficulty speaking and swallowing and gave up his driver's licence four months ago.

"It's like loss and grief, you get over it and then bang – along comes the next one."

Doctors initially believed Kluts had suffered a stroke when he reported moments of numbness and dropping his keys.

When the symptoms persisted, he was hospitalised for tests but did not think anything significant was going on.

After three MRI scans, he was told he had MND, it was terminal and there was no cure.

Kluts and his wife were sent home with a pamphlet and broke the news to their four adult children over the next week.

"There were a lot of tears, a lot of emotion," Kluts' wife Julia said.

MND sufferers generally die when the muscles that control their breathing stop working.

Kluts said he tried not to think too much about that, and the gradual loss of independence that was to come over the next two to five years.

His views on euthanasia were framed by his faith, he said.

"I prefer, and I will, die on God's timetable and not mine. I feel that because I have hope beyond the grave."

The annual Walk 2 D'Feet MND event raises funds for MND research in New Zealand. It is being held in 14 locations around New Zealand on September 25, including in Christchurch at North Hagley Park at 10.30am.

- Stuff