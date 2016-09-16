'I need my cannabis'

Helen Kelly's painful month without cannabis: 'it doesn't look good'

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Terminally ill former union boss Helen Kelly wants a referendum on cannabis laws at the next election.

Close to four weeks without cannabis, and Helen Kelly is taking morphine every four hours to manage the pain.

The former Council of Trade Unions president took her fight against terminal lung cancer to Cuba and the United State in August, in search of a miracle treatment.

But the search, and state laws, has meant she's been without cannabis since August 21.

HELEN KELLY/FACEBOOK Helen Kelly in Cuba for medical treatment. She returns on Monday.

"[I'm] desperately missing it and have real demobilising symptoms without it including now using a wheel chair," she said, via text message from Washington.

READ MORE:

* Helen Kelly wants referendum on legalising cannabis

* Ex-trade union leader Helen Kelly seeks 'magic bullet' cancer treatment in Cuba

* John Key says no to debate on medicinal marijuana

* Helen Kelly: 'My back is broken and I only have months to live'

* Helen Kelly on cancer and dying

Kelly is due home on Monday and said she would restart cannabis "the minute I can," along with the Cuban medicine.

She has not specified what type of treatment she's received from Cuba, but said it could be a placebo.

"Even if I don't respond it's such an opportunity and I know it might be placebo or maybe just rest and warm, but I feel good and I am very alive," Kelly wrote on September 13.

However, a public post on Friday was less optimistic:

"I need to get back [to New Zealand] for pictures etc to see what my back tumours are doing. [It] doesn't look good re success of treatment but it's early days."

Kelly has been leading the charge to legalise medicinal cannabis in New Zealand since her diagnosis last year.

Without cannabis, Kelly said she was having a "very tough time with pain".

Until she arrives home, she only has morphine to manage the pain.

When she had access to cannabis, she only needed morphine once or twice a day, she said.

"I need my cannabis and am more determined than ever to campaign for it. It is obvious to all who spend time with me how well I was doing on it."

In January, she called for a referendum in the 2017 general election, on whether cannabis should be legalised.

Last week she posted a public appeal for people to gather signatures in support.

"We will run a referendum but ONLY if you support us by volunteering to get 800 signatures yourself within the first 3 months of our launch.

"If 800 volunteer 800 and deliver we can keep up the pressure for a legal route then this is the only long term solution...

"We need a legal supply."

- Stuff