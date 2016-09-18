Hawke's Bay Hospital 'at capacity'

Non-emergency patients asked to avoid Hawke's Bay Hospital which is 'at capacity'

MEGAN HUNT/FAIRFAX NZ Patient with non-emergency conditions have been asked to avoid Hawke's Bay Hospital, which is dealing with an influx of presentations.

Non-emergency patients are being asked to stay away from Hawke's Bay's main hospital which is running "at capacity" for at least the third time in less than a year.

On Sunday, Hawke's Bay District health Board's acting chief medical and dental officer, Robin Whyman, said the region's main hospital, in Hastings, had been busy for a number of days with patients presenting with a wide variety of illnesses and injuries.

As a result, the DHB is urging people suffering anything less than an emergency to seek medical care from their family doctor, medical centre, pharmacy or to call Healthline, rather than presenting at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Whyman said people showing up at the hospital with minor injuries or illnesses – such as colds – could expect to wait for a long time because the emergency department prioritised patients needing urgent care.

"Emergency Department clinicians are highly trained in emergency care – caring for people with life-threatening injuries and illnesses," Whyman said.

"We are asking people to choose well when they are thinking about where to go for care. The emergency department is the place to go for life threatening urgent treatment."

Dr Whyman said the pressure on the hospital was expected to remain for a few days.

It is the third time in less than a year that the DHB has issued a plea for non-emergency patients to stay away from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Similar pleas were made in November and May. On both earlier occasions the DHB also said the hospital was dealing with a large number of patients "presenting with a wide variety of illnesses and injuries".

* For more information on where to find a family doctor and other health information people could check www.ourhealthhb.nz, which provided health information specifically for Hawke's Bay people. Healthline is also available 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24 hours a day.

- Stuff