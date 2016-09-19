DHBs 'duped' for patient info

Former Hawke's Bay doctor struck off for 'duping' DHBs

Hirron Fernando deceived the Hawke's Bay and Capital Coast district health boards into supplying patient details without consent.

A former Hawke's Bay trainee doctor duped two district health boards into revealing confidential medical information about members of his family without their consent.

Hirron Fernando then used the information from the Capital & Coast and Hawke's Bay DHBs as evidence in a UK court case against the two family members.

Staff at the DHBs were appalled and apologetic when they realised Fernando had deceived them into breaching privacy by falsely claiming he was treating the pair, a tribunal has heard.

Details of the scam emerged on Monday at a Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal hearing in Hastings where Fernando was found guilty of professional misconduct and struck off the medical register.

Fernando, who worked briefly for the Hawke's Bay District Health Board as a surgical registrar for a year beginning in late 2006, did not front for the hearing.

The tribunal was told he put pressure on DHB staff to obtain the information in 2014, telling one he was "desperate" to obtain the medical history of a patient who was in "no fit state" to provide consent themselves.

One of the family members whose information was released said the privacy breach was "humiliating" and "painful" and "gave Hirron so much power" as far as his UK legal case was concerned.

The names of the family members, their relationship to Fernando, and details of the UK court action were suppressed by the tribunal, along with the names of two DHB records administrators who gave evidence at the hearing.

One of those staff members, who worked for Capital & Coast DHB, said she was "utterly duped by Dr Fernando's demeanour".

"He was always pleasant, but was also very forthright, very determined and very convincing."

She said he "put himself out as a very concerned health professional seeking information so as to provide the best care for what he described as an extremely sick individual".

His strategy later changed to threatening to take court action if necessary to obtain the information, she said.

"It was the combination of all Dr Fernando's false pretences which led me to my ill-fated decision to provide the ... information ... a decision I deeply regret."

Hawke's Bay DHB records office manager Riki Davis told the tribunal one email from Fernando she had seen "seemed genuine enough" because it included details such as a UK General Medical Council registration number and the national health index number and full name of the person whose records he was seeking.

One of the DHB's privacy officers, Kaye Lafferty, said her investigation found Davis had "promptly identified" the incident and staff had been given further training on the need to ensure "appropriate verification" was obtained before information was released.

Fernando, who is Sri Lankan and studied medicine in the West Indies, left New Zealand after his job with the Hawke's Bay DHB was terminated in late 2007.

One of his family members told the tribunal he had been working as a locum in the UK and a General Medical Council inquiry was "ongoing in the UK about these matters".

After finding Fernando guilty of professional misconduct on Monday, the tribunal struck him off the medical register, censured him, and ordered him to pay costs towards the hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Hawke's Bay DHB said he was a trainee doctor and had not worked for them since 2007.

- Stuff