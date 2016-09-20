Mum would not stop overdosing

After mum's overdose death, Coroner chides authorities for 'inaction'

WARWICK SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ The woman suffered from depression and borderline personality disorder, Coroner Tom Scott's report said.

A coroner has chided health authorities for "a lack of positive action" after a Porirua woman died from an overdose of codeine and Tramadol.

But a​ senior Capital & Coast District Health Board doctor said mental health workers trying to help Angela Wallace had no way to guarantee positive long-term outcomes for the mother of two.

Wallace died in January last year, aged 44. She had borderline personality disorder and a history of overdosing.

Although Coroner Tim Scott found Wallace deliberately took codeine and the painkiller Tramadol, he said she did not intend to take her own life.

Wallace broke up with her partner a few years earlier, and suffered from depression.

But her ex-partner saw Wallace on January 9, just a few days before her death, and said she "was really cheerful and in a good space".

Concerns were raised after Wallace was not heard from for a few days, Coroner Scott wrote in his report released on Tuesday.

On January 12, she was found lying on a couch at home in Porirua.

A post-mortem blood sample found the two opiod types and the anti-depressant Citalopram in her system.

Police were told Wallace had a history of overdoses.

Dr Alison Masters, Capital & Coast DHB medical director of mental health, told the Coroner that Wallace came to the attention of mental health services in 2010 and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder that year.

Another doctor described a pattern of overdosing in late 2013 which Wallace was said to have described as "Russian Roulette."

That doctor suggested the most helpful thing for Wallace would be to resume full-time work.

Masters said the treatment offered was in keeping the best evidence-based practice for borderline personality disorder.

"She stated that any decision to act or not to act had potentially positive and negative implications and there could be no guarantee of a positive long-term outcome," Coroner Scott wrote.

MUM WOULD NOT STOP OVERDOSING

Coroner Scott said a DHB team member was told Wallace did not want to stop overdosing and there was a risk to at least one of her children.

The DHB staffer suggested Wallace get help from the Open Home Foundation, and also reported concerns to Child, Youth and Family.

But Coroner Scott said that team member "did nothing else" and in August 2014, "she simply discharged Angela back to the GP practice which made the referral in the first place".

"Angela had made it clear that she was not going to stop her risky behaviour but nothing effectively was done," the Coroner added.

The opportunity was presented to start applying for a compulsory treatment order, Coroner Scott added.

"What greater risk could there be than this one, where Angela disclosed that her child said she would take her life if Angela dies, and where Angela would not give up the risky practice of overdosing, even if overdosing was not intended to lead to death," he asked.

The Coroner said an application for compulsory treatment should have been made, and such an application would have most likely succeeded.

"It would not necessarily have meant that there was any different outcome, but there may well have been."

On Tuesday Masters said the DHB would "again like to convey our sympathies to the family for this tragic event".

"This case highlights the difficult decisions clinicians have to make when treating people with mental health conditions. There is often a balance of short term intervention against longer term outcomes.

"Sometimes using compulsory treatment and/or admitting a patient to an inpatient unit is not always in their best interests and can in fact have a negative impact on their treatment and longer term outcomes."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Lifeline - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 or 0800 211 211/ 04 473 9739

Alcohol Drug Helpline - 0800 787 797. Or text 8691 for free.

Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). For people who may be thinking about suicide, or those concerned about family or friends.

Youthline - 0800 376 633. Or text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - 0800 9428 787. Between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. For children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a specially trained phone counsellor.

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

- Stuff