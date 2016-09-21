Hip-ops no joke for comedian

Hip implant compensation case thrusts patient into role as reluctant advocate

FAIRFAX NZ James Elliott is one of 40 hip replacement patients to sue medical manufacturer DePuy International, in a case at the High Court in Wellington.

It's years since James Elliott had his first hip replacement operation – inadvertently making him a member of a club he had no wish to join.

The first implant, a metal-on-metal ASR implant made by DePuy International, had not grafted properly. It wasn't stuck to the bone so it was technically loose.

"It would feel like I had been shot in the leg," he recalls.

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ Bernadette Rae, a former yoga instructor, had her faulty DePuy implants replaced but her mobility was still impaired.

After 18 months of extreme pain, feeling like he was unable to be much of a father to his two young children, the operation had to be done again in 2010.

﻿The second operation was more successful, but he was mentally unprepared for the rehabilitation.

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Kerry Sellwood had a De Puy hip implant which failed.

Then the Auckland lawyer and comedian also became caught up in a major international medical recall.

In the years since he has become a contact and public advocate for other patients who received the DePuy ASR implant from July 2003 until it was recalled in August 2010.

Many patients suffered in ways that made his own condition seem minor by comparison, he said.

Elliott is part of group of people who were given faulty hip implants are in court arguing ACC does not stop them suing the international corporation that designed and made the implants.

Lawyer Campbell McLachlan, QC, said at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday that if ACC provided cover – which was a different issue to the extent of entitlements – a compensation claim for personal injury was barred.

However, Justice David Collins was told that at least one of the patients had been declined cover.

Patients' lawyer David Goddard, QC, said that anyone declined cover could sue for compensation.

He argued that the others could too because the acts for which DePuy was sued took place outside New Zealand.

The judge was told that even if ACC stopped a compensation claim, the claimants would still ask for declarations against the company and damages designed to punish for outrageous conduct.

It is believed about 500 New Zealanders were given faulty implants but even now Elliott, 52, does not know how many are aware of it.

He knew of patients who were not told and it was only after seeing publicity and asking their specialist they learned the truth.

DePuy paid for replacement operations but Elliott said some people had multiple hospital visits and surgeries. He heard stories of metal "sludge" being found when some implants were replaced.

Others had tiny metal pieces breaking off, a process that was linked to a cancer risk and organ damage. For some the joint did not work properly.

Some could not have more surgery.

Elliott said what he has been doing was a role that should have gone to a medical professional but no-one stepped up.

"And that is a real shame and speaks to the nature of the profession," he said.

Although his own recovery has gone pretty well he was careful what he did to keep fit and he had given up playing his favourite sport, tennis. There was a limit to how many times a joint could be replaced and having had two already, he believed his future options were limited so he took care.

Elliott was among a group of 40 patients suing DePuy, part of the giant Johnson & Johnson multinational.

One of the hurdles they faced was the accident compensation scheme which DePuy said stopped a claim for compensation for personal injury in New Zealand.

The hearing continued on Thursday.

