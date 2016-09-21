Woman given wrong dose of cancer drugs at a Waikato hospital

123rf The woman picked up on the error herself during a round of chemotherapy.

A woman battling ovarian cancer was given the wrong dose of chemotherapy drugs over several months because of a "systems error".

The woman, who was treated at a Waikato hospital but not named, spotted the error herself nearly three years after being diagnosed.

She then reported the mistake to the Health and Disability Commission.

Commissioner Anthony Hill ordered the Waikato District Health Board to review the way it recorded information for cancer patients.

But in a decision released on Monday, the DHB said changes have already been made.

The patient was 51 when she was diagnosed in 2012.

At that time, she weighed 84kg and agreed to have chemotherapy and drugs used to treat ovarian cancer - paclitaxel and carboplatin.

Over the following months, the woman's weight dropped significantly but the dose for carboplatin was not changed.

Nearly three years after diagnosis, the woman was receiving treatment and asked a chemotherapy nurse what the '84' on the medication bag meant.

The nurse then realised the woman had been receiving chemotherapy based on a weight of 84kg, around 19kg more than her weight at the time, which was 65kg.

The dose of carboplatin is based on an assessment of the patient's kidney function.

However, the Waikato DHB used a computer-based calculator to calculate the dose based on the patient's weight and serum creatinine level.

In the report, medical expert and oncologist Dr Richard Isaacs advised that, while the patient did not receive an excessive initial dose of carboplatin, "an error was made in using historic clinical data to calculate the dose".

"While there was human error in not using the current measurements, other contributing factors highlight this as a systems error …"

In the complaint, the woman believed she had received a 30 per cent overdose of the drug carboplatin and blamed the overdose for the increased side effects she experienced.

The woman died several months after lodging the complaint after her condition deteriorated.

Commissioner Hill found the DHB did not provide services to the patient with reasonable care and skill and therefore breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights.

One of the reasons given for the incorrect drug dose was that patient information could only be recorded in the computer system at the base hospital, not by oncologists working at off-site clinics.

The woman did not live in the Waikato region so she travelled to the nearest public hospital for treatment.

There were also insufficient safeguards to identify the use of historic data.

The DHB said in the report that it had made several changes to the way the service is provided which includes staff weighing patients prior to treatment and notifying a clinician at base hospital if there are any changes.

