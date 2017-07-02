Stinging attack over surgical mesh inaction by Winston Peters

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff.co.nz Auckland woman Alison Lee says a "simple" procedure to fix stress incontinence has left her with permanent pelvic and hip pain and robbed her of a once healthy, happy life.

The Government is trying to dodge class action by surgical mesh victims instead of acting to help them, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says.

"Instead of saying these people need to be fixed up and fast, they're worried about what it will mean if they turn nasty and that, frankly, is irrelevant. They have a right to feel aggrieved."

Peters said mesh patients could take class action but the Government should accept responsibility and provide compensation.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First Leader Winston Peters says the Government is trying dodge a class action by mesh victims.

"If you are able to get a legal argument or even public support for what should have been a legal argument, then the responsibility of the state can be identified and remediated."

READ MORE:

* Surgical mesh victim says patients have been betrayed

* Christine Rankin says she was a victim of mesh surgery

* Four mesh deaths: 'Mum always put on a brave face for us'

* Calls for inquiry into surgical mesh

* Video: Mum's mesh nightmare 'destroyed my life'

* Hernia mesh complication 'torture' for grandfather

Surgical mesh has been used mainly for gynaecological and hernia surgery since about 2005.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ Susan Hutchings has had a recalled surgical mesh implanted inside her to treat a hernia. The hernia has returned and she has been left in pain with no more options for treatment.

Aucklander Susan Hutchings, 67, has been left with a huge painful hernia "the size of a rockmelon", which has disfigured and humiliated her, after being implanted with surgical mesh later withdrawn from the market.

Hutchings said she felt alone and abandoned, but did not want sympathy.

"I want to prevent this happening by surgeons being honest about the implants they are using and telling patients they have the potential to fail, and a national registry."

A mesh registry will be considered as part of a review of the therapeutic goods legislation, Minister of Health Jonathan Coleman says.

The Mesh Down Under support group, managed by Carmel Berry and Charlotte Korte, has been calling for pre-approval of mesh devices, a mesh registry, and tighter regulation for informed consent and compensation for mesh injuries since 2014.

ACC has received 780 claims for mesh injuries since 2005, at a cost of $12 million to the taxpayer, and four people have died from mesh-related complications.

Few of the recommendations made by a Health Select Committee inquiry in 2014 have been implemented, including a registry.

"The responsibility for this lies purely with [Minister of Health] Jonathan Coleman and he needs to be made accountable for the inaction on his part," Korte​ said.

Coleman said a registry for mesh devices would be considered as part of a new regulatory regime for therapeutic products in New Zealand.

"This is a major piece of work and the consultation is later than initially anticipated due to the number and complexity of the issues to be worked through."

Peters said the Government should act now.

"What do they mean by a wider review? For goodness sake, there are people with identifiable, problems right now and they have had them for considerable time and they need to be fixed up now, not wait around for some bureaucratic inside the belt review."

ACC barrister Warren Forster said class action was possible but the legal threshold was very high to sue for exemplary damages.

The complainant would have to prove various Government agencies, the manufacturers or doctors knew what the risks were for the mesh product or procedure and went ahead regardless.

A personal injury commissioner was needed to take responsibility for the mesh issue as so many different agencies were involved, Forster said.

Labour health spokesman David Clark said the slow response to mesh injuries reflected a lack of interest by the Ministry of Health and the minister overseeing it.

"It could have been addressed by now and we could be learning from that register already if the minister had followed up on the recommendations made."

Green Party health spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter​ said inaction on mesh was a funding issue.

"This is one more sign that Government departments do not have the resources they need to look after New Zealanders as they should."

- Stuff