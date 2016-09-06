Final practice on New Zealand soil before departing for Battle of Somme centenary

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ. Lance Corporal Hayden Gillies holds his focus during the Defence Force's practice of a parade to mark the Battle of the Somme.

A hundred years on from a bloody battle in France, New Zealand Defence Force troops will be heading back to the land that took so many for the centenary commemorations.

Final rehearsals were held on Tuesday at the Ohakea air force base for commemoration ceremonies, which are being held in France on September 15.

Forty-four NZDF personnel would be taking part in three services on September 15, the day New Zealand joined the battle.

David Unwin/Fairfax NZ. Defence Force personnel practise their performance ahead of a parade in France to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.

Fought in World War I, the Battle of Somme was New Zealand's first major engagement on the Western Front. More than 8000 were wounded and 2111 soldiers were killed in action from July 1 to November 18, 1916.

Commander Colonel Rob Krushka said he was excited to be leading the contingent, which leaves for France on Wednesday.

"For me the best part is connecting with our heritage.

"When you're over there on the Western Front and you see the ground our soldiers went over...it gives you a gauge of the sacrifice they made."

Krushka said he was excited to be part of the commemoration.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, a massive thing to do."

Royal New Zealand Navy musician Rebecca Nelson, 28, was also heading to the commemoration, to perform selected songs including the French national anthem.

Nelson said she had been discovered busking in Devonport three years ago and had been recruited to the Navy as a musician.

This was not her first commemoration tour but she was excited and very proud to have been selected to go.

"I've been very fortunate to go for the 99th year and 100th year [commemorations] over to Gallipoli."

Being asked to sing the French national anthem while there was an honour in itself, Nelson said.

"To be asked to sing someone else's anthem is a huge honour."

Nelson said she had been practising, but had also sung La Marseillaise before at an All Blacks test.

However, singing it for defence force commemorations was different.

"It's a different feeling, it's very emotional."

National RSA vice president Bob Hill was also going with the group and said he thought it was important the commemorations were being held.

"I think before you go forward you have to look back and see where we have come from and what's [created] our nation.

"The First World War had such significant effects on New Zealand."

The contingent heading to France included a ceremonial guard, a Maori cultural group, a musical group of three buglers and three drummers, and the 3rd Auckland and Northland Battalion's regimental colour party.

A new waiata, especially composed for the Battle of the Somme, and a special musical arrangement by NZDF musicians that evokes the day of a soldier on the Western Front will also be performed.

- Stuff