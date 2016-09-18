'Unknown but not forgotten.'

Moving tribute marks centenary of Kiwis fighting the war in France

Stuff.co.nz Today we commemorate that between 1916 and 1918 New Zealand military personnel provided support to the Allied war effort in France, taking part in several battles and engagements; on the Somme, at Armentières, Le Quesnoy and under the city of Arras.

Rain came falling down like the tears of ancestors as hundreds gathered in the Hall of Memories to mark the centenary of our war in France.

In September 1916, 15,000 Kiwi troops were sent to the Western Front to fight in what would become known as the Battle of the Somme.

For more than 2000 of them, it was a death sentence - 1000 of them have no known grave. Another 6000 would be wounded.

SUPPLIED Private Charles Thomas (Tom) Fox of the Wellington Infantry Regiment was killed at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette on 16 September 1916. He was just 23 years old and one day shy of his birthday.

Among those paying respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington was Glenn Reddiex​ - a First World War historian who has served with the navy.

Reddiex was moved by the Sunday morning ceremony as he paid tribute to men in his own family wounded and killed in the bloody cauldron of the Western Front.

"This commemoration was very special to myself and my family - it's important to remember what the New Zealand lads stood for and sacrificed and it's important to come away supporting and promoting peace," Reddiex said.

His great-great-uncle Private Charles Thomas (Tom) Fox of the Wellington Infantry Regiment was killed at the Battle of Flers-Courcelette (Somme) on September 16, 1916. He was just 23 years old and one day shy of his birthday.

His older brothers Robert Pope Fox and George Douglas Fox were both wounded at Chunuk Bair, Gallipoli in August 1915. Robert (Bob) was invalided back home to Waipukurau, Hawke's Bay. George recovered from his wounds but less than a year after the death of his brother Tom, George was killed in action at Messines, Belgium in June 1917 - his body was never found.

Marleen van Roosmalen​ of Wellington Alliance Francaise said the occasion was touching and was important for "New Zealand and France and all the people who gave their lives and suffered greatly on both sides".

Dignitaries including acting Prime Minister Bill English, Florence Jeanblanc-Risler, Ambassador of France and retired Rear Admiral David Ledson spoke at the ceremony, which was followed by a series of short historical presentations on the war in France.

