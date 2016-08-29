McCarten to quit Little's Wgtn office?

Little's chief of staff likely to head new Labour office in Auckland

ROBERT KITCHIN Labour chief of staff Matt McCarten,(left) pictured at the announcement of his appointment with former leader David Cunliffe.

Labour leader Andrew Little's chief of staff Matt McCarten is poised to quit the job and head up a new Labour office in Auckland.

Little said a decision had not yet been finalised on who would staff the Auckland office, which he said he had been looking at setting up for some time.

But if there was a move by McCarten it would be "voluntary, willingly and with agreement, not in high dudgeon".

Asked if he had anyone in line to take over as his chief of staff, if McCarten shifted north, Little said: "That's part of the detail that is to be finalised".

An announcement is expected later this week.

McCarten was a surprise appointment to the job in February 2014 when David Cunliffe was Labour leader. He had previously headed the Unite union and before that was a key player in former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton's Alliance and in the split between the NewLabour party and Labour in 1989 - before an acrimonious bust-up with Anderton when the Alliance was part of the Helen Clark Government.

McCarten said at the time his health was good and he had "the all clear" from cancer. He had been diagnosed with what he was told was terminal cancer six years ago and at one stage thought he had only a few months to live.

McCarten has been contacted for comment.

If he goes it will leave Little searching for a new chief of staff and a new chief press secretary after Sarah Stuart quit that role in May

- Stuff